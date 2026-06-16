Off-duty Montgomery firefighter praised after helping save life at YMCA

Montgomery Fire and Rescue is recognizing the actions of an off-duty firefighter after he helped save someone’s life at the Bell Road YMCA.

) - Montgomery Fire and Rescue is recognizing the actions of an off-duty firefighter after he helped save someone’s life at the Bell Road YMCA .

MFRS said Lieutenant Demetrius Gilmore was playing pickleball at the YMCA when he noticed a commotion on a nearby court. When Gilmore went to check on the situation, he found a man collapsed on the gym floor with no pulse and showing signs of cardiac arrest. Gilmore directed YMCA staff to call 911 and bring an automated external defibrillator while he performed CPR. He also coordinated with others to assist with rescue efforts and helped prepare the AED for use.

Gilmore then used the AED and administered further CPR until the man regained his pulse and began breathing on his own. MFRS crews arrived shortly after and continued advanced medical care. The patient was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

“Lieutenant Gilmore’s actions reflect the values of Montgomery Fire/Rescue and demonstrate the professionalism, dedication, and commitment we expect from our firefighters,” said Fire Captain C.L. Wright.

“His calm response and quick decision-making made a real difference in this situation. ” The Montgomery Fire Department commended Gilmore for his service and “dedication to protecting lives. ”Oliver Tree, ‘Life Goes On’ singer, dies at 32 in helicopter crashCarver alum Jeremy Johnson wins third LFA title, says it ‘meant everything’ after family loss





wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WFSA WSFA 12 News Montgomery Alabama Montgomery County YMCA Montgomery Fire And Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huge blaze levels Puyallup building; Central Pierce Fire & Fire Marshal investigatingFirefighters had their hands full Saturday evening when flames erupted from a big outbuilding in Puyallup's South Hill neighborhood.

Read more »

New Adventure Course opens at the Twin Lakes Family YMCA in Cedar ParkThe YMCA of Central Texas, in partnership with Williamson County, just celebrated the official ribbon-cutting of The Orr Family Sky Trail and The Avery Family P

Read more »

UPDATE: Fire near Pusch Ridge remains at 3 acres; No smoke, flames at second fireAs of this morning, there was no visible smoke or flames on what has been dubbed the Table Mountain Fire. The size remains at 3 acres.

Read more »

Gas meter burns for hours at downtown Anchorage dive barThe Anchorage Fire Department responded to a gas-fed fire at Van’s Dive Bar Monday.

Read more »