Off-Duty Fire Captain Chris Chang Rescues Nail Salon Customers From EV Fire

Captain Chris Chang of the Orange County Fire Authority rushed into a burning Mission Viejo nail salon after an electric vehicle crash caused a lithium-ion battery fire, saving trapped customers.

Chris Chang, a captain with the Orange County Fire Authority, heroically entered a burning nail salon in Mission Viejo on Wednesday morning after an electric vehicle crashed into the business and ignited. The incident occurred at Blossom Nails & Spa around 11:42 a.m., prompting Chang to rush into the inferno to ensure all customers were evacuated safely before the flames could spread to adjacent establishments.

Immediate Response To Electric Vehicle Fire

Authorities confirmed that the blaze began when an electric vehicle with highly flammable lithium-ion batteries smashed into the salon and immediately caught fire. The Orange County Fire Authority stated that Chang sprang into action upon seeing the blaze, running into the burning building to verify that everyone inside had exited. His rapid intervention potentially prevented the intense heat and toxic smoke from engulfing neighboring businesses in the commercial area.

Also read Electric vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into Mission Viejo nail salon

On-Scene Details And Emergency Dispatch

The emergency response was initiated when Engine 12s captain and engineer, who were nearby following an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital on a separate call, diverted to the scene. Upon hearing the fire dispatch on their radio, they arrived first on the scene to assist Chang. Video footage from the location showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the burning vehicle as Chang helped fellow firefighters work to suppress the flames.

Fire Captain Background And Previous Service

Chang's path to becoming a firefighter was unconventional, as he previously worked as a chiropractor before following his passion for firefighting. He excelled in the recruit academy and completed paramedic school, bringing a unique skill set to his role. Department profiles highlight his history of leading by example and mentoring fellow firefighters while making critical decisions on scene to ensure crew safety and operational effectiveness.

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Risks Associated With Lithium-Ion Batteries

This incident highlights the specific dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries found in electric cars and various household items, which present serious and volatile fire risks. These types of fires do not respond to traditional firefighting methods, requiring specialized techniques and equipment to fully extinguish. The rapid spread of the fire after the crash underscores the volatility of these battery systems when compromised during a collision.

Aftermath And Community Impact

While the salon sustained significant damage from the fire, the quick actions of Chang and the responding engines prevented further structural loss to the surrounding businesses. The Orange County Fire Authority praised Chang's heroic efforts, noting that his decision to enter the burning building directly saved lives. This event serves as a reminder of the specialized training required for modern emergencies involving electric vehicle fires and the importance of immediate, decisive action by first responders.