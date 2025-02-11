Off-Duty Corrections Deputy Killed in Targeted Shooting in Florida

A 39-year-old corrections deputy was fatally shot in Belle Glade, Florida, in what authorities described as a targeted attack. The incident occurred on Monday evening, and the deputy succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A corrections deputy lost his life in a targeted attack in south Florida on Monday evening. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of gunfire at approximately 7:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade . Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 39-year-old off-duty corrections deputy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff's office confirmed the incident as targeted, though limited details have been released. The slain deputy, whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed, served with the agency for three years. A somber ceremonial escort was conducted late Monday night from St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach to the county medical examiner's office. As of now, authorities have not identified a suspect. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office assured the public that further information will be released as it becomes available. The agency expressed its profound sorrow in a statement, saying they were 'distraught to say the least.





