Off Campus: The Most Romantic Moments from Season 1

A recap of the top romantic scenes from the Prime Video series Off Campus, including the photo booth hookup, Hannah's dreams, and her singing to Garrett.

After the cross-section of hockey and romance in Heated Rivalry took over the world, a new entry joined the chat and became everyone's new obsession: Off Campus .

Based on the Elle Kennedy book series, the Louisa Levy-created series lifts the primary plot from The Deal to serve as the central focus of its triumphant season. The story follows the dynamic between music major Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and ice hockey captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) as their fake-romance pact evolves into an actual relationship.

With love in the air on the campus of Briar University, fans fell in love with the affable ensemble and their antics in the romance department. Unlike other addictive college-set series where green flags override toxic relationships, Off Campus celebrates romance goals. And with that, the eight-episode season was jam-packed with romantic moments, gestures, and scenes. These scenes stand out as not only the very best, but some of the moments that fans simply can't stop talking about.

As we await a second season of the Prime Video hit, it is time to relive the moments that made us smile. One of the standout moments involves Allie and Dean in the photo booth. Episode 6, titled 'The Breakaway,' may have been the Garrett and Wellsy story, but that does not mean their friends did not get intimate on the side, secretly.

The second duo of the season came in the form of the secret situationship between Hannah's best friend, Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), and Garrett's teammate, Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). Allie's romance arc during the season saw her relationship with Sean (Riley Davis) end because they could not see eye to eye on what their future would look like. As much as she did not want to prove her ex right, she found herself smitten with the hockey star.

After seeds of chemistry came during the Halloween party when J.Lo danced with Maverick from Top Gun, and Thanksgiving proved that their chemistry was destined to be steamy, it was at the Malones' fundraiser in which the duo took their biggest risk. During the event, Dean gave Allie coded messages to meet him in the photo booth. As much as she wanted to dissolve the situationship, she was no match for the allure of the blonde boy.

The pair not only agree to keep their relationship under wraps, but also opt to hook up inside the photo booth. The risk, of course, is that their friends were right outside. The public trip then led Allie to invite Dean back to hers, where she opened the door to him in lingerie. But that steam escapade is short-lived as Hannah was on her way back, forcing Allie to kick Dean to the curb.

Allie and Dean are being set up as the primary couple for Season 2, and from what we have seen thus far, their combination is not shocking. Will their friends be gagged to learn about their secret relationship when it all spills out? Another memorable moment is Hannah's dreams about Justin. Episode 3, 'The Orgasm,' centers on the fake-relationship pact.

As the deal went, Hannah would tutor Garrett so he could stay on the hockey team, and he would help her win the heart of her dream boy, Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston). To woo him, Garrett convinces Hannah to play into a romantic facade to make him jealous. With her crush on her mind, Hannah was not shy about dreaming of him. And those dreams were quite hot and heavy.

Part of their connection was that Justin was helping Hannah write a pop song, so in her sex dream, Hannah and Justin are playing piano, playing Janelle Monáe's 'Make Me Feel.

' As she plays, she reveals that he makes her nervous, only for them to start making out. When he tells her, 'You can do it' in regard to having an orgasm, she simply cannot, and the dream ends. But wait, there is more! This time, it is a daydream.

In the second Justin-centric dream, the two are in bed, where they are about to get intimate. As he goes down on her, the pleasure of the situation changes, as when a head comes back up, it is not Justin. Oh, no, it is Garrett! Hannah may have been shocked, but we were certainly not!

It was the hockey captain all along. Thankfully, Season 1 did not extend the game too long, giving Hannah and Garrett the proper time and space to evolve as our favorite off-ice couple since, well, Hollanov. Music plays a major role in Off Campus, especially for Hannah, since it is her literal major and story arc. In Episode 4, 'The Breakup,' Hannah sings to Garrett.

Music is not only universal, but it is also a way to connect. And for some connections, that is the way to our hearts. Hannah is the angel of music in Garrett's world. Not only does he find her talent great, but he truly believes in her.

With lyrics that help portray the moment, each time Hannah uses her voice for Garrett, it signals the evolution of their budding relationship. The very first time it happened was when Garrett was watching the artist known as Wellsy go all out with her rendition of Elton John's 'The Bitch is Back.

' It is a cute moment, but its simplicity is at the heart of their bond. These moments and more make Off Campus a must-watch for romance fans, blending humor, chemistry, and heartfelt connections in a college setting. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of a second season





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