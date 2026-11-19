Riley Davis confirmed that he won't be returning to Off Campus as Allie Hayes' ex Sean McCall. Season two, premiering April 28, will follow Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

in an interview published Nov. 19.

"There was a plan for some Sean in season two, and we just had a bit of a scheduling thing on my side and a bit on their side. ", Allie was focused on making her mark on center stage after breaking up with Sean—who believed her dreams of being an actress were far-fetched—for good.

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Although her ex was sure she would eventually come back to him, he did not account for a certain blonde hockey player casually hooking up with Allie. In fact, she actually decided to bed the athlete to avoid slipping back into her relationship with Sean. Introduced in season one, Allie and Dean's secret relationship will bring even more heat and ice to Briar U in its second installment as they come to terms with their budding feelings.

As their love story continues, Sean does make appearances to wreak emotional havoc on Allie. ) in the season one finale after learning that he and Allie—who did not know the animosity between them until the fight—had a one-night stand.

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Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC "Some things had to work a little differently because of the timing and the way we platform them," she explained toin May, "but I promise all the fan-favorite things are still intended and planned. There's still a lot of road with those two.

" "He also comes from the same world as Dean, which made his arrival feel organic," she explained of Hunter. "We needed to throw a wrench into Dean and Allie's arrangement to elongate their story, and pulling from that universe felt right. "The on-ice rivals spent years in a push-and-pull of clandestine hookups in hotel rooms while soaring to new heights in their hockey careers.

But as deeper feelings begin melting any ice in their hearts, they are forced to come to terms with what they really want—and its potential fallout.

"This is a gay love story set in the world of hockey, so its very existence is an act of rebellion," he toldin November 2025. "But the show itself is happily ever after. I didn't want to subvert too many romance tropes—I love these stories. This show is queer joy for adults.

") as he guides the Dillon Panthers to victory in a football-obsessed town while navigating personal and professional pressures. "We really wanted to deal with the authenticity of what it is to try to make a marriage work," Britton toldin 2011. "If you're in what we'd consider to be a good marriage, there's going to be a foundation there. There's going to be a foundation that is solid.

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" "So on top of that foundation," she continued, "you can rock the boat every which way that you want to, and be able to go back to what's at the core of it.

"In his case, that means playing basketball with his brother—who continues to deal with the pressure from their dad Dan Scott , an incredibly intelligent teen with problems at home, finds himself living with an affluent family in the cushy town of Newport Beach thanks to his public defender Sandy Cohen in the four-season series, Ryan is swept away by the glitz, glamour and drama of Newport Beach, which includes the misunderstood it-girl Marissa Cooper If you are not from down under, a guide to Australian slang will be your best friend while watching this dramedy. Beta Zeta and Cappie's ex-girlfriend. The series follows six chapters at CRU, where parties, drama and excitement ensue. Oh, and a lot of beer pong.

), in an attempt to ensure Ruby's silence, tries to bribe her with money and then with his body. An unimpressed Ruby—a low-income student on scholarship at the tony prep school—declined both of the arrogant lacrosse stars' deals. But whilenavigate their budding feelings while grappling with the repercussions of their socioeconomic differences. Will love be enough for a happily ever after?

, as they navigate adolescence with their friends in the fictional Massachusetts town. Along with exploring topics such as first love, teen pregnancy, racism, drugs and more, the series was a trailblazer in queer media. The season three finale, which aired in May 2004, featured the first romantic kiss between two gay men Jack Mcphee (