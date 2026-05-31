Off Campus Sparks Age Gap Controversy Despite Record-Breaking Debut

Prime Video's Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's novels, has become the third-largest debut series ever on the platform, reaching 36 million viewers in 12 days. The show faces controversy over the 10-year age gap between leads Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, though Bright defends the on-set environment. With a renewal already secured, the series continues the trend of successful book adaptations.

Off Campus , the latest book adaptation on Prime Video , has ignited controversy while simultaneously breaking streaming records. Based on Elle Kennedy 's popular novel series, the show has reached 36 million viewers in its first 12 days, making it the third-largest debut series ever on the platform, even overtaking major hits like The Boys.

The controversy centers on the significant age gap between the lead actors: Ella Bright, who was 18 at the start of filming, and Belmont Cameli, who is 28. Bright addressed the issue on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, stating that she never felt left out or uncomfortable due to her age. She emphasized the family-like atmosphere on set and explained that she entered the role with full understanding of its requirements.

The series is a collegiate sports romance that delves into the interconnected lives, romances, and friendships of elite college hockey players and the women around them. Its success follows the trend of book adaptations becoming hot properties, with shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Bridgerton, and Rivals enjoying immense popularity. Author Rebecca Yarros' viral sensation Fourth Wing is also being adapted for Prime Video with Michael B. Jordan's backing.

Off Campus has already been renewed for a second season, even before its global premiere. However, the upcoming season will shift focus to new leads Dean and Allie, played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla, respectively. Unfortunately, Josh Heuston has exited the series after portraying Hannah's crush Justin Kohl. Allie has become a topic of discussion due to her viral moment dressed as Jennifer Lopez.

The show has received a rating of 8.5 out of 10 from viewers, and season 1 is currently available on Prime Video. Season 2 release date has not yet been announced. The series is a TV-MA drama that premiered on May 13, 2026, and is directed by Dawn Wilkinson, Erica Dunton, Silver Tree, and Sam Bailey. Created by Gina Fattore and Louisa Levy, the show exemplifies the ongoing power of literary adaptations in the streaming landscape.

With a strong fan base and critical acclaim, Off Campus is poised to continue its success despite the initial controversies. The age gap debate has not dampened the enthusiasm of viewers, who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. The series also sparked conversations about representation and the dynamics of age differences in on-screen romances. Bright's candid comments on the podcast have helped alleviate some concerns, as she highlighted the supportive environment and professional handling of the production.

As more book adaptations enter the streaming fray, Off Campus stands out for its bold storytelling and dedicated following. The show's ability to attract massive viewership within days underscores the appetite for romance and sports drama. With season 2 on the horizon, fans are speculating about the new characters and plotlines. The exit of Josh Heuston adds an element of surprise, but the introduction of Dean and Allie promises fresh dynamics.

Overall, Off Campus has solidified its place as a major player in the streaming wars, and its success reflects the broader trend of literary properties dominating the small screen





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