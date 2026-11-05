Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Set for April 28, 2027 on Prime Video

Prime Video confirms the April 28, 2027 premiere date for Off Campus season 2. The hit series shifts focus to new characters following its record-breaking debut.

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that the popular college romance series Off Campus will return for a second season. The streaming platform confirmed that the next installment of the show is scheduled to premiere on April 28, 2027. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the series, which has quickly established itself as a major hit within the streaming landscape since its initial launch.

Rapid Production Timeline Confirmed

The upcoming season will arrive less than one year after the debut of the first season. Season one originally launched on Prime Video on May 13, 2026. The accelerated schedule suggests an efficient production pipeline and high confidence in the show's continued popularity among viewers. Fans who have been waiting for new episodes from the adaptation of Elle Kennedy's novels will not need to wait long for the next chapter.

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Shift in Narrative Focus for New Season

While the central relationship between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham remains intact, the narrative spotlight shifts for the second season. The storyline will now center on the romance between Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis. Mika Abdalla portrays Allie, who is a close friend of the original lead character. Stephen Kalyn plays Dean Di Laurentis, who is also a teammate of Garrett Graham in the university hockey team.

Record-Breaking Viewership Performance

The decision to renew the series so quickly follows exceptional performance metrics from the first season. Off Campus attracted 36 million viewers during its first twelve days of release. This figure ranks as the third-largest debut ever recorded by Prime Video for any series. The show also achieved the biggest debut numbers among women aged eighteen to thirty-four for the platform.

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Original Plot Dynamics Explained

The first season adapted the source material to explore an unlikely connection between two distinct student archetypes. Ella Bright played Hannah Wells, a music major known for her academic focus. Belmont Cameli portrayed Garrett Graham, a star athlete at Briar University. Their story began when Garrett needed tutoring in philosophy to maintain his eligibility.

Hannah agreed to tutor him under the condition that they pretend to be a couple. This arrangement was designed to make her crush, Justin Kohl, jealous. Josh Heuston played Justin Kohl, a local musician. The premise relied on the idea that pretending to be something can eventually become reality, leading to genuine emotional development between the leads.