Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Announced for April 2027 on Prime Video

Prime Video confirms Off Campus season 2 premieres on April 28, 2027, adapting The Score novel. The series follows romance at Briar University.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that the popular romance series Off Campus will return for its second season in 2027. The streaming platform released the announcement on social media, providing a specific premiere date for fans awaiting the next installment of the college drama.

Off Campus Season 2 Premiere Date Set

According to the official statement, Off Campus season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027. The confirmation was shared via a post on X, where the streamer included the caption More to come as the story develops. This date establishes the timeline for the sophomore run of the show, which is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling romance novels.

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The Score Adaptation and Character Focus

The upcoming season will adapt Kennedy's third novel, The Score. The narrative centers on the romantic relationships of college hockey players at the fictional Briar University. While each previous season focused on a different couple, this installment will specifically follow Allie Hayes, portrayed by Mika Abdalla, and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn.

Original Series Context and Cast

The original series is a college drama released in 2026 that centers on a student tutor assisting a hockey captain in winning over her crush. As the characters navigate college life, their arrangement develops into a deeper connection, compelling them to confront unresolved emotions and past decisions. The show stars main genre drama talent and has been well-received by audiences seeking romance narratives.

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Creative Team and Executive Production

The production involves a significant team of creators and producers behind the series. Gina Fattore and Louisa Levy are credited as the creators, with Fattore also serving as an executive producer alongside James Seidman, Leanna Billings, Marty Bowen, Neal Flaherty, Silver Tree, and Wyck Godfrey. Ryan Silva and Annika Patton are listed as producers for the project.

Series Direction and Future Development

The show is categorized as a TV-MA drama with a rating of 9.3/10. It is directed by Dawn Wilkinson, Erica Dunton, Silver Tree, and Sam Bailey, with writing contributions from Emmy St. Pierre. As a single-season production so far, the confirmation of season two indicates strong performance metrics that justified the renewal for the 2027 broadcast window.