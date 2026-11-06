Off Campus Season 2 Premieres April 28, 2027 Without Justin

Prime Video has set the Off Campus season 2 premiere for April 28, 2027, but a key cast member will not return. Fans face changes to the story and the show's music.

Prime Video has confirmed that Off Campus season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027. The announcement also revealed who would be starring in the upcoming season, but one name was noticeably missing from the lineup.

The series, which premiered in May 2026, is based on the book series by Elle Kennedy. It follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Off Campus has already been renewed, but not every cast member is coming back.

Also read Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Announced for April 2027 on Prime Video

Off Campus Season 2 Premieres April 28, 2027

Off Campus season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2027. The actor who played Allie's boyfriend Sean in season 1 is not reprising his role, a decision that the source material describes as a surprise for fans.

Season 1 focused on Hannah and her circle, and it built a fan base on the streamer. The show has continued to find success on Prime Video even as it has gone through cast exits and other onscreen shakeups.

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Creator Levy Explains Justin's Absence and Future

Levy said it was never the plan for Justin to be absent from season 2. Speaking about the character, she said that the team does not have him next season, but that the door remains open.

Levy told TV Guide earlier this year that she loves the character Josh and would not write him off. She said she would like to find a way to bring Justin back at some point. She also noted that the show never got the chance to meet Stella, the person Justin ends up with in the book, and suggested that Justin could be folded into a future season.

Abdalla, 26, shared on a June episode of the Hey Jonas podcast that season 1 did not exactly follow the books. Abdalla said the new season includes some new fun stuff and new little things that the production is adding in.

Music Changes Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Levy confirmed that season 2 will feature fewer live songs than the first season. She made the comments during Obsessed Fest in June.

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According to Levy, the show does not have all of Hannah's songwriting journey to play into this season. The show also does not have Josh and After Hours, so the bands tied to those storylines are not appearing this season.

Levy stressed that the show will still have a lot of music in other ways, including some light music. She said the heart of the show lives in the needle drops and the songs that underscore a moment, as well as the actual score.