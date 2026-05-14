Off Campus Season 2: Justin Won't Appear, but Creator Promises a Future Return

Creator Louisa Levy confirmed that Justin, a main character in the Off Campus book series, would not appear in season 2. However, she hinted at the possibility of bringing him back in a future season. The show, based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Off Campus is returning for a second season — without one of the main characters. Creator Louisa Levy confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, that Justin (Josh Heuston) wouldn't appear in season 2 , telling TV Guide, 'Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point.

' She continued: 'We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season.

' Levy noted that it wasn't always the plan for Justin to be absent. 'We don't have him next season, but never say never,' she added. Based on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy, the show, which premiered Wednesday, follows an elite ice hockey team — and the women in their lives — as they 'grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.

' Season 1 is centered around the 'sexy and fun 'opposites attract' romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett. ' Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have since confirmed to Us Weekly that they would return for future seasons. 'I totally understand your concern,' Cameli, 28, exclusively told Us about each season of the Prime Video show being focused on a different fictional couple. 'We will be along for the ride the whole time.

' Bright, 19, confirmed the plan is for them to be 'sticking' around before Cameli added, 'We're excited to see what season 2 holds for . ' For Bright and Cameli, the experience of introducing the Off Campus universe was made easier because of their quick offscreen friendship. 'Doing a job like this would be so miserable if you didn't like your costar,' Cameli shared. 'We are so lucky.

Ella and I are really, really good friends. We get along so well and we spend a ton of time together on set.

' Bright was just as grateful to have Cameli as her onscreen partner in crime. 'Honestly, we just have so much fun. It's so cool to be able to go on this journey with everybody who just cares so much about this show and these characters,' she gushed to Us.

'Everyone is here for the same reason. It definitely loosens the pressure a lot, because you're sharing it with all these really great and talented people.

' Cameli pointed out that he and Bright have a seamless bond. 'We just told you, that our faces literally hurt right now. We just sat here unmoving and laughing all day,' he noted. Off Campus is streaming on Prime Video





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Off Campus Season 2 Justin Creator Louisa Levy TV Guide Prime Video Book Series Ice Hockey Love Heartbreak Self-Discovery Transforming Into Adulthood Opposites Attract Sexy And Fun Fictional Couple Prime Video Show Different Fictional Couple Quick Offscreen Friendship Onset Onset Experience Sharing The Journey Great And Talented People Seamless Bond

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