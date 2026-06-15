Off Campus Season 2 Enters Production, Focusing on Dean and Allie's Storyline

Prime Video's adaptation of Ell Kennedy's Off-Campus book series is moving forward with its second season, which will center on the characters Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes following the popular first season that combined the stories of Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. Production has officially begun, with set photos revealing the pair after the season one cliffhanger.

Off Campus season 2 is officially in production with Dean and Allie at the center. Following the success of Crave and HBO Max's Heated Rivalry, Prime Video has joined the hockey romance adaptation wagon with its own entry.

Based on Ell Kennedy's Off-Campus book series, Off Campus season 1 tackled Hannah Wells and Garrett and Graham's story from The Deal. Instead of exclusively devoting one season per book, however, creator Louisa Levy decided to lean more into the franchise's interconnectivity by also developing Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes' story. Considering the response to Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdralla's off-the-charts chemistry, it wasn't surprising when Prime Video confirmed that Off Campus season 2 would focus on their characters.

For context, Kennedy's books have John Logan and Grace Ivers' story next on the docket. While that's still happening, fans will have to wait until season 3 to see them take center stage, as Dean and Allie get the spotlight in the sophomore run of Off Campus, which is now officially in production.

The first images from the set of Off Campus season 2 have made their way online, revealing the reunion between Dean and Allie after season 1's cliffhanger ending. As seen in the images, the pair is having a serious conversation outside an establishment. It doesn't seem to be a location from season 1, so it's possible that this is an entirely new environment for the show. That said, it appears that Allie is distressed while Dean is asking questions.

Prime Video made substantial changes to Kennedy's Off-Campus books, both in terms of narrative and storytelling. Seeing Dean and Allie start their fling in the middle of Garrett and Hannah's arc, they leave the series room to experiment in season 2 instead of only setting them up then. It's also likely that snippets of Logan and Grace's story, assuming that Prime Video will follow the format that they started in season 1.

Going back to Dean and Allie, however, expect that their path moving forward gets a little rougher, considering what happens in the books. One of the biggest plots that is still waiting to happen in Off Campus is an upcoming major death. While Garrett's story was rooted in his tragic childhood that involved the death of his mother, the upcoming one with Beau Maxwell in the series will be fresh, which could make it more intense and impactful.

Unfortunately, despite Khobe Clark's charming portrayal, the incident can't be prevented, considering how vital it is to Dean's personal arc in Off Campus season 2. It's also worth noting that Josh Heutson's Justin Kohl will not be returning in Off Campus season 2, as previously confirmed by Levy. The door is open for his return, however, assuming that the series gets renewed for more seasons, as he has some residual story from the books.

No release date has been announced for Off Campus's return on Prime Video, but with production already underway, it's safe to say that it could hit the screens sometime in the first half of 2027





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Off Campus Prime Video Season 2 Dean And Allie Hockey Romance Ell Kennedy TV Adaptation

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