Off Campus Season 2, Adapting The Score Book for Starring Dean & Allie from The Score

Prime Video announced that Off Campus Season 2 will focus on Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes from The Score, the third book in Elle Kennedy's series. The show is skipping over the next book in the series, The Mistake, which usually features Garrett's teammate John Logan. This decision has surprised some fans expecting the adaptation to remain close to its source material. Viewers have appreciated the show's subtle hints and the continuity built up in the first season, making the switch plausible and intriguing for those who enjoyed the show's young adult content.

The announcement by Prime Video that Off Campus had been given a season-two renewal before the premiere was an indicator of their faith in adapting Elle Kennedy ’s popular hockey romances for television.

What viewers also did not expect was just how creative the adaptation would be in diverging from the source material. The first season follows the overall plot of the first book in the acclaimed Off Campus series by Kennedy, where we see the fake-date romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham come to life. This show ended up being one of Prime Video's most successful young adult shows to date.

So, it is only natural that many of us thought that Season 2 would also follow the second book in Kennedy's series , which centers around Garrett's teammate, John Logan . Instead, Prime Video confirmed that the second season will focus on Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes from The Score, the third book of Kennedy's series.

On the surface, this is a surprising decision, but if you've paid attention to how the show has adapted the early source material, it makes all the sense in the world. Season 2 Is Skipping Ahead to Dean and Allie’s Story The biggest change coming to Off Campus Season 2 is also the simplest: the series is skipping over the next book in line.

In Kennedy’s novels, Dean and Allie’s romance doesn’t arrive until The Score, which was published after The Mistake. Prime Video’s adaptation is reversing that order, making Dean and Allie the next central couple while John Logan’s story waits in the wings. For viewers who anticipated that this adaptation would remain close to its source material, the announcement may come as a shock.

However, the show built up much of what will eventually happen throughout the first season with subtle hints of what to expect later on. Hannah and Garrett remained the main characters; however, a secret relationship was also developing between Dean and Allie that would ultimately become more central to the show once Season 2 is filmed and ready to air. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner?

Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends. Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner? The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them.

BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart. DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Showrunner Louisa Levy previously explained that she wanted audiences to become familiar with the characters who would eventually take center stage. By incorporating elements of Dean and Allie’s relationship early, the series effectively prepared viewers for a transition that might otherwise have felt abrupt.

The Change Reveals What Kind of Adaptation Off Campus Wants To Be Television adaptations often face the choice of whether to follow the source material closely or to treat it as a blueprint, and with its Season 2 decision, Off Campus appears to be choosing the latter. Rather than adapting one novel at a time in strict publication order, the Prime Video series is increasingly positioning itself as an ensemble drama.

Dean, Allie, Logan, Hannah, Garrett, and the rest of the Briar University friend group aren’t being treated as characters who disappear when their book ends, but are becoming part of an ongoing shared story. It’s a strategy that feels closer to Bridgerton than a traditional adaptation. Each season may spotlight a different romance, but the wider world continues moving forward around it.

That approach also helps explain why Logan’s story hasn’t disappeared despite Dean and Allie taking over as the leads. India Fowler has already joined the cast as Grace Ivers, Logan’s eventual love interest in The Mistake. Cipriano is also returning as Logan for Season 2. In other words, Prime Video isn’t necessarily abandoning the second book, but it's rearranging the timeline.

For longtime readers, that creates a new layer of intrigue, as knowing the books no longer guarantees knowing exactly what happens next. Dean and Allie’s Romance Has Much More Story Left To Tell Some viewers may wonder whether the show has already used too much of Dean and Allie’s material. After all, their secret relationship was meant to be one of Season 1’s biggest surprises.

But according to Kennedy, audiences have only seen a fraction of what makes The Score such a fan favorite. Subscribe for Smart Analysis of TV Adaptations Curious how Off Campus reshuffles Kennedy's books and what that means for character arcs?

Subscribe to the newsletter for clear, evidence-based breakdowns and thoughtful context on TV adaptations, casting shifts, and storytelling choices across the franch Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Allie is the protagonist struggling to figure out what her future holds after college, while Dean grapples with issues relating to who he is, both outside of hockey and outside his sexual encounters.

Although their relationship is initially casual, they will begin developing a much deeper bond, which will force both of them to reevaluate what adulthood looks like for them. In particular, we see Dean’s character develop throughout the narrative, ultimately forming the emotional core of the novel.

At the start, he seems to be just one of the carefree guys in his group of friends; this story takes Dean out of that role and places him in situations that challenge him emotionally and help him grow in ways he has never experienced through past relationships. Many of the deeper emotional elements of Dean and Allie’s relationship are still left to be explored in the second season, which means it’ll have plenty of opportunity to take the franchise story fans have already seen and expand on them.

Their relationship is much different than Hannah’s and Garrett’s. In Season One, the primary relationship centered on fake dating, academic betting, and opposites drawing together; it looks like Season 2 is going to focus on secret relationships, becoming emotionally vulnerable, and dealing with the different levels of complications that arise when two people realize that they have a deeper connection than they anticipated.

By choosing Dean and Allie over a direct adaptation of The Mistake, Off Campus is signaling that the books aren't a strict roadmap. For fans of Kennedy’s series, that means the future of Briar University may be a lot less predictable than expected. Off Campus TV-MA Drama 8 10 Release Date May 13, 2026 Powered by Expand Collapse





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Off Campus Prime Video Season 2 Adaptation Elle Kennedy Hockey Romances The Score Dean Di Laurentis Allie Hayes Garrett Graham Hannah Wells Ellora Bright Belmont Cameli Antonio Cipriano John Logan Elle Kennedy's Series

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