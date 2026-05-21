Off Campus Season 1 Introduces Dean's Unexpected Romance

Off Campus has introduced viewers to the romance between Garrett's team and roommate, Dean Di Laurentis, and Hannah's best friend, Allie Hayes, providing a different focus for season 2. The adaptation of the books changes the order of the romance and gives more room to explore not just the original couple but also the rest of their inner circle.

Though Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy 's new adult sports romance series, it has officially changed the order of the books and introduced the romance between Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes while primarily focusing on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham.

These changes were made so that Dean and Allie could become the focus of season 2. In the first season, Dean and Allie's love story is set up in the third book, 'The Score', where Grace Ivers meets her soulmate, John Logan, in her dorm, 'The Mistake'. Despite this, Off Campus season 1 secretly teases Logan and Grace's upcoming story with a brief mention of Grace as a raffle winner during the Hurricanes' fundraiser.

It is clear that Dean and Allie will be the focus of season 2, but Prime has not yet confirmed this news. The antagonistic appearance of Hunter Davenport also makes it seem that Dean and Allie will not slip into happily-ever-after mode in the season 2 premiere. In season 1, Dean's growth during his fling with Allie feels natural and earned. Allie is given a chance to shine, showing that she can be the show's next female lead





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