Off Campus Season 1 Ending Hinting to Tragedy for Dean and Beau

A subtle detail in Off Campus season 1 confirms that a tragedy is looming on Briar U. The costumes of Dean and Beau as Maverick and Goose from Top Gun foreshadow Beau's untimely death.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Off Campus show and book. Off Campus season 1 ended on a relatively good note, but there's a tragedy looming on Briar U, and a subtle Dean Di Laurentis detail effectively confirms it.

Prime Video came out with another hockey romance, Off Campus season 1, based on Ell Kennedy's The Deal. The year also planted plot seeds for other characters, including Dean and Allie Hayes. The third installment of Kennedy's novel series, The Score, tackles Dean and Allie's arc. Prime Video decided to tackle their story earlier, pushing their story forward in the timeline.

Pushing their story forward means that the dreaded death of Khobe Clarke's character is coming earlier. It's unfortunate based on a subtle detail in Off Campus season 1. Dean was immediately established as a main character in the series, his friendship with Beau was solidified when they announced their joint party and the subsequent event itself. In the image above, Dean is seen wearing a Maverick costume, while Beau is wearing a costume for Goose.

While the partnership made sense with regard to the pair's friendship, the costumes foreshadow the inevitable tragedy to come for Beau. The tragedy cheapens the emotional impact of Dean and Allie's story and skips Beau's death in the Prime Video series, underlining the need for stakes in the show to resonate deeply with its audience. There's no escaping Beau's death in Prime Video's Off Campus





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Prime Video Off Campus Dean Allie Beau Top Gun Sequel The Deal Deadlines

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