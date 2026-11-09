Off Campus Remains Prime Video Top Series Of 2026 With Six Month Run

Prime Video's Off Campus retains top global streaming status six months post-debut, driven by strong viewership in the 18 to 34 demographic and high critical scores.

Prime Video remains the platform with the number one trending show globally for six months following the May 13, 2026 premiere of Off Campus. This YA drama, created by Louisa Levy and adapted from the beloved book series by Elle Kennedy, has sustained its position among the top ten series worldwide. The sustained performance highlights the streaming giant's ability to convert literary IP into a long-lasting visual juggernaut.

Strong Viewership Records In Key Demographics

Off Campus achieved 36 million global viewers within its first twelve days on the streaming platform, placing it in elite conversation alongside major productions like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout. The series established a new record for the most watched debut among the 18 to 34-year-old female demographic. This specific audience engagement metric underscores the show's significant cultural impact and its resonance with young adult viewers.

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Critical Acclaim Drives Renewal For Season Two

Prime Video renewed the series for a second season before the initial broadcast concluded, signaling strong internal faith in the project's long-term viability. Critics have responded positively to the adaptation, which currently holds a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores remain robust at 88%, indicating strong viewer satisfaction with the execution of the source material. The show stars Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, Anthony Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston, and Belmont Cameli.

Season Two To Adapt The Score Novel

The second season will focus on the romance between Allie Hayes, portrayed by Mika Abdalla, and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Thomas Kalyn. This narrative shift aligns with the third book in Elle Kennedy's primary series, titled The Score. Season one previously covered the relationship between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, whose story involved fake-dating dynamics. The upcoming season continues the tradition of exploring distinct romantic arcs within the central friend group.

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Extensive Source Material Ensures Longevity

Prime Video has access to a vast library of content to sustain the franchise for years to come. Elle Kennedy's primary Off Campus series consists of four main novels, each dedicated to a different couple within the Briar University setting. A fifth volume provides a collection of four novellas that revisit the original pairs. This extensive backlog ensures the show has no shortage of canonical material for future storylines.

Spin Off Franchises Expand The Universe

Beyond the main series, the universe includes two additional spin-off collections titled Briar U and Campus Diaries. The Briar U franchise comprises four books, while Campus Diaries contains five volumes. These supplementary stories offer further depth to the Briar University world and provide Prime Video with extensive narrative options. Off Campus season two is scheduled to premiere on April 28, 2027, continuing the platform's momentum in the youth drama genre.