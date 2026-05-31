Off Campus: Prime Video's Record-Breaking New Drama About Fake Relationship and Genuine Love

Off Campus is a captivating romantic drama series by Prime Video, based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series. The show follows Hannah Wells and Garret Graham, two characters involved in a 'fake' relationship, which inevitably leads to genuine love and heartfelt emotions.

Prime Video 's record-breaking new drama, Off Campus , is one of the streamer's best book adaptation s. The romantic drama series follows singer-songwriter Hannah Wells and varsity hockey captain Garret Graham as their 'fake' relationship inevitably leads to genuine love.

The show has been a major success, reaching the no. 1 spot on Prime's global Top 10 TV shows chart just two days after its release. It scored the highest performance among women 18-34 and also became one of Prime Video's three biggest series debuts. The show's second season has already been renewed, and it has adapted Kennedy's Off Campus books, introducing new characters and storylines.

The show's focus on Hannah's journey to reclaim her sexual pleasure, Garrett's volatile relationship with his dad, and their trust in each other make it a well-structured, insightful, and steamy series. Off Campus serves as a testament to the enduring power of the romance genre and the studio's acknowledgment of its success.

The show's handling of the interconnected, standalone novels and changes to the book order genuinely work in its favor, ensuring a fresh and exciting storyline in season 2 and beyond. The romantic spirit of Briar University's hockey team saga has been turned into a well-crafted ensemble series, making Off Campus an impressive adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling books and a highlight of Prime Video's original series





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