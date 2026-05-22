Off Campus Cast, Disney World Trip, and Love Stories

Verheul shared highlights from a trip to Disney World on Instagram, with anfan commenting on Cipriano's need to bulk up before filming starts for season two. The Off Campus cast has found success in their personal dating lives, based on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. Hannah's love story took center stage in season 1, with several key moments from their book, The Deal, swapped for an updated version. Logan is expected to be the focus of the next few seasons alongside love interest Grace. The writers had much freedom to add more to these characters, with the books being so POV driven. Kyle Busch was 'unresponsive' in a racing simulator before his death.

Verheul, 27, shared highlights from a trip to Disney World on Instagram, with anfan commenting on Cipriano 's need to bulk up before filming starts for season two.

The Off Campus cast has found success in their personal dating lives, based on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. Hannah's love story took center stage in season 1, with several key moments from their book, The Deal, swapped for an updated version. Logan is expected to be the focus of the next few seasons alongside love interest Grace. The writers had much freedom to add more to these characters, with the books being so POV driven. Kyle Busch was 'unresponsive' in a racing simulator before his death





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Off Campus Cast Disney World Trip Cipriano Antonio Logan Grace Hannah The Deal The Off Campus Book Series Elle Kennedy Personal Dating Lives Writers' Freedom Books Being So POV Driven Kyle Busch Racing Simulator Unresponsive

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