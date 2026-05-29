‘Off Campus’ Breakout Success Spawns Collections From American Eagle, Hot Topic and More

The best Off Campus merch inspired by the Prime Video hockey series includes a new collection from American Eagle. Shop Off Campus merch here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Once a show reaches the point of breaking streaming records, it’s only a matter of time until brands capitalize on this success with their own themed collections and partnerships.

Better yet if the show revolves around hockey and sex. The apparel line features graphic tees, tanks, socks, baseball hats adorned with imagery of the show’s fictional Briar University hockey team. American Eagle isn’t the only retailer to incorporate the hit show in its summer release strategy.

Hot Topic also got in on the fun with a, including a tote bag, sticker sheet, mugs and pajama pants adorned with photos of the show’s main hearthrobs , John Logan , Dean and John Tucker . Unsurprisingly, the show’s success has also caused an uptick in sales for the novel off which the show is based.

Elle Kennedy’s five-book series, the first of which was released in 2015, includes:“The Mistake,” “The Score,” “The Goal” and “The Legacy” — all charting on Amazon’s book charts. Each book follows a different couple at Briar University.





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