A Palestinian Commission report details alarming health crises at Ofer Prison, including drastic weight loss and medical neglect. The document highlights deteriorating hygiene and systemic abuse faced by detainees since October 2023.

Detainees held at Israel's Ofer Prison are experiencing severe physical deterioration due to systemic food deprivation and medical neglect, according to a detailed report issued on November 23 by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs. The commission, which conducts regular visits to detention facilities, documented widespread suffering among Palestinian prisoners, noting that inhumane conditions are directly contributing to alarming weight loss and the spread of skin diseases across the facility.

Documented Health Crises and Weight Loss

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs released its findings following a recent visit by one of its lawyers to Ofer Prison, shedding light on the acute medical emergencies facing the incarcerated population. One detainee has reportedly lost approximately 50 kilograms due to starvation and lack of adequate nutrition, while a 15-year-old minor has suffered a weight loss of 26 kilograms during his detention. These extreme cases highlight a broader pattern of physical decline among the prisoners, who are described as being significantly weakened by illness.

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Beyond weight loss, the report indicates that many detainees are suffering from deteriorating hygiene conditions that have led to widespread skin diseases. The commission stated that basic medical care is being systematically denied to those who require it, leaving the vulnerable population without necessary medication or professional health interventions. This medical neglect is compounded by the general inability of prisoners to maintain personal cleanliness, further exacerbating their health crises.

Allegations of Mistreatment and Neglect

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs also highlighted severe mistreatment practices employed by guards, including allegations of torture and prolonged forced kneeling. Detainees reported experiencing repeated cell raids and the confiscation of their personal belongings, which are essential for their daily dignity and survival. These actions are described as part of a broader pattern of abuse that has escalated since the onset of the conflict in Gaza.

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Hygiene standards within the prison have reportedly dropped to critical levels, with guards leaving cell windows open at night to expose detainees to freezing temperatures. Bathing time has been severely restricted to just 10 minutes, and basic hygiene supplies are being withheld by authorities. These restrictions prevent prisoners from maintaining even minimal standards of cleanliness, contributing to the spread of disease and physical discomfort.

Broader Context of Prison Conditions

Since October 2023, when Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza, the treatment of Palestinian detainees has faced increasing scrutiny from human rights groups and international observers. The Palestinian Commission's report notes that abusive conditions in Ofer Prison and other facilities have contributed to the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in custody. These deaths have been linked to the combination of physical abuse, lack of medical care, and poor living conditions described in the November 23 report.

The situation at Ofer Prison reflects the broader tensions and humanitarian concerns surrounding the detention of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict. While Israeli officials have not directly addressed the specific allegations made by the commission, the report provides a detailed account of the daily struggles faced by detainees. The findings add to the growing body of evidence cited by critics who argue that the treatment of prisoners violates international humanitarian standards.

Implications for Human Rights and Policy

The publication of this report by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs serves as a formal documentation of the conditions at Ofer Prison, potentially influencing future legal and diplomatic responses. Human rights organizations have long called for improved oversight and adherence to international law regarding the treatment of detainees. The specific details regarding weight loss, medical neglect, and physical abuse may be used in future advocacy efforts to demand accountability and policy changes.

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As the conflict continues, the welfare of detainees remains a critical issue for international bodies and neighboring countries. The report underscores the urgent need for independent monitoring and intervention to prevent further deterioration of detainees' health. The commission's ongoing visits and reporting ensure that these conditions remain visible to the global community, even as political negotiations and military operations proceed in the region.