British regulator Ofcom strips LuaLua TV of its broadcasting license for promoting terrorism and hate speech, citing support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

British broadcasting regulator Ofcom has permanently revoked the license of LuaLua TV, effectively banning the London-based Arabic-language channel from airing on UK television platforms. The decision follows a comprehensive investigation into the station's broadcasts, which regulators concluded were not fit to continue operating under British law. LuaLua TV, a subsidiary of Shells For Media Productions Limited, will no longer be permitted to broadcast on satellite, cable, or digital terrestrial television within the United Kingdom as of Friday.

Ofcom Revokes LuaLua TV License

Ofcom announced the revocation of the license with immediate effect after determining that the broadcaster failed to meet the statutory requirements for holding a UK media license. Cristina Nicolotti Squires, the director of the broadcasting and media group at Ofcom, emphasized that while freedom of expression is fiercely protected, the threshold for regulatory action is high. She stated that a detailed review of evidence confirmed the channel was not proper to retain its license, necessitating its removal from legal airwaves.

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The regulator noted that the decision does not prevent LuaLua TV from continuing to livestream content via its own website in Britain, though this significantly limits its reach compared to traditional television distribution. The move represents a rare and significant enforcement action by Ofcom against a broadcaster accused of engaging in systemic propaganda and hate speech.

Glorification Of Terrorist Groups

The primary trigger for the regulatory intervention was the channel's broadcast of a 45-minute speech by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement in Yemen. This speech was aired on the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. During the broadcast, Abdul Malik al-Houthi characterized the October 7 events as an 'important, great and blessed operation' and a 'historical milestone'. He further described the attacks as 'successful, powerful, meticulously planned, and expertly executed'.

Ofcom determined that the speech contained material extending beyond mere reporting, explicitly expressing support for proscribed terrorist organizations. The regulator identified that the broadcast appeared to promote and glorify Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are designated as terrorist groups in the United Kingdom. The content was found to encourage support for these organizations and their activities, violating UK broadcasting codes.

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Additionally, the livestream featured a prominent on-screen banner stating 'God is Greater. Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews. Victory to Islam.' Ofcom expressed extreme concern over this material, classifying it as unchallenged hate speech. The regulator concluded that the broadcast included abusive and derogatory treatment towards Jewish people, which constitutes a severe breach of impartiality and harm standards.

Deceptive Practices And Omissions

During the investigation, Ofcom requested a complete copy of the livestream from Shells For Media Productions. The company, which operates LuaLua TV from offices in Wembley, north London, submitted a version of the recording that had been altered. In this submitted version, the offensive banner containing hate speech had been removed or obscured. Ofcom viewed this alteration as a significant attempt to hide the nature of the original broadcast.

Further scrutiny revealed substantial discrepancies in the documentation provided by Shells For Media Productions. The regulator found significant gaps in the material supplied, including recordings whose durations were far shorter than the filenames suggested. There were also periods during the broadcast for which no recording was provided at all, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability.

Ofcom also examined the channel's social media activity, which mirrored the issues found in its television broadcasts. The regulator noted that online posts expressed similar support for proscribed terrorist organizations, reinforcing the conclusion that the channel's bias was systemic rather than incidental. These digital footprints contributed to the determination that LuaLua TV was not fit to hold a license.

Political And Industry Reactions

Tory MP Alicia Kearns, the shadow minister for national security, had formally complained to Ofcom regarding LuaLua TV. She expressed relief at the regulator's decision but criticized the delay, stating that giving a British license to a channel promoting terrorism and antisemitism was long overdue. On the social media platform X, she argued that the license had previously granted a false legitimacy to those peddling hate speech and called for further action against the channel's online activities.

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Lord Walney, the UK's former extremism tsar, had also previously urged for a ban on the network. He warned that the United Kingdom needed to be more serious and systematic in countering the propaganda of the Iranian regime. LuaLua TV has been linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically through the Islamic Radios and Television Union (IRTVU). The US Treasury sanctioned IRTVU in 2020, stating it was owned or controlled by the IRGC's elite Quds Force.

Former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, believed to be the architect of the October 7, 2023 massacre, was previously referred to as a 'martyr' by LuaLua TV. The channel has a history of praising various terrorist leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late Iranian supreme leader. Khamenei had claimed that resistance in Lebanon and Gaza would triumph, sentiments that LuaLua TV has routinely amplified through its broadcasts and online platforms.

Jonathan Hackett, a former US intelligence operator, asserted that LuaLua TV has direct links to the Iranian regime due to its corporate structure. He argued that the channel functions as a covert influence operation spreading propaganda for the Iranian government. The revocation of the license marks a significant escalation in the UK's approach to regulating media entities suspected of serving foreign adversarial interests.

The stripping of the license affects the channel's operations from its Wembley base. While the entity can technically persist online, the loss of its broadcasting license removes its ability to distribute content through mainstream UK television channels. This action isolates LuaLua TV from a primary method of audience engagement in the region, potentially reducing its influence among British viewers.

Ofcom's decision sets a precedent for how broadcasters supporting terrorist organizations will be treated under UK law. The regulator emphasized that the bar for such action is high, implying that future cases will require similarly robust evidence of fitness failures. The focus on both broadcast content and social media activity indicates a holistic approach to regulating modern media conglomerates.

Stakeholders in the media industry are watching this case closely as it defines the boundaries of acceptable speech for licensed broadcasters. The specific mention of the October 7 anniversary and the detailed analysis of the Houthi speech highlight the regulator's attention to geopolitical sensitivities. The immediate effect of the revocation underscores the seriousness with which Ofcom views the promotion of hate speech and terrorism.