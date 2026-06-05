Of Course This It-Girl Sandal Trend Made Dua Lipa's Italy Wedding Packing List

It's made for a Euro summer ceremony like hers.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsflip-flops.

's, she'll live in their V-shaped straps, almond soles, and smooth black leather all weekend long. Jenner's currently doing the same in Turks and Caicos. Each It girl's slides stand two-inches tall, contrary to the 3.5-inch heels on Bieber's sold-out The Row sandals. A shorter heel made Lipa's flip-flops friendlier for the 10,000-step days she'll undeniably have before and after her second ceremony.

Plus, if the"Training Season" singer re-wears theIt's unclear if Lipa and Turner were en route to the beach, but they certainly looked like it. The bride traded typical crocheted cover-ups for a pinstripe-turned-dress from The Attico. At first glance, its cool-blue cotton-poplin blend suggested it was on loan from her husband's closet. But this specific Oxford became a bodysuit beneath the waist's elongated, striped scarf.

One unexpected wedding gift? Her exact mini dress is 40-percent-off right now. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors That said, there's a chance Lipa won't be the only one wearing the trend during her wedding weekend.

This silhouette is so popular, the sound of flip-flops could drown out the bride's processional song.where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.





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