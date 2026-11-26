Although BMW's race bike for the road is fast enough to chase down just about anything, it will most likely be used for Dubai public relations, not pursuits.

The Dubai Police are well known for their exquisite taste in automobiles and own some of the rarest and most prized exotics on Earth. Among the most recent additions to its fleet are.

As it turns out, the Dubai Police also have a love affair with expensive and fast motorcycles, recently taking delivery of Local authorities presented their new two-wheeler at the World Police Summit in Dubai. It comes complete with the familiar white paint scheme and green accents we've seen on the police force's supercars. It also includes flashing blue LED lights on the front winglets.

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For years, the M 1000 RR has been regarded as one of the finest superbikes on the market, and it has the performance credentials to keep pace with almost anything on four wheels. It remains to be seen if the Dubai Police will use the BMW to actually chase down and catch criminals.