OECD Warns of $700 Billion Global Economic Loss as Middle East Conflict Cripples Hormuz Shipping

The OECD forecasts a major global economic slowdown, with potential losses exceeding $700 billion, as conflict in the Middle East halts critical oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up energy prices and disrupting supply chains worldwide.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD ) has issued a stark warning about the global economy , forecasting a potential loss of at least $700 billion as growth slows significantly due to disruptions in energy markets and trade flows.

The root of the crisis is the armed conflict in the Middle East, which has led to a near-complete halt in commercial shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This strategic chokepoint is vital for global commodity trade, handling approximately 20 percent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, along with 30 percent of the fertilizer trade, 40 percent of urea, 50 percent of sulfur, and 30 percent of phosphate supplies.

The disruption began after Iran halted traffic in retaliation for pre-emptive attacks by the US and Israel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that global daily oil consumption reached 104 million barrels in April, but supply remains at only 95.1 million barrels, creating a massive daily deficit of 14.4 million barrels for Gulf producers compared to pre-war levels.

As a result, Brent crude prices are now about 30 percent higher than before the conflict, while European gas prices have surged by 50 percent due to constrained supplies. The halt in shipping and soaring fuel costs have created immense pressure on global supply chains. Vessels are stranded, shipping costs have skyrocketed, and many countries' export-import balances have been severely disrupted. This has fed into higher inflation worldwide.

Declining consumption due to supply constraints and rising input costs for businesses have forced major international institutions to sharply downgrade their growth projections. In its latest Economic Outlook, the OECD outlined two primary scenarios: a short-lived disruption and a prolonged one. In the less severe scenario, global growth is forecast to drop from 3.4 percent in 2025 to 2.8 percent in 2026, before a modest recovery to 3.1 percent in 2027.

The 0.6 percentage point slowdown for 2026 alone translates to a staggering potential loss of $700 billion for the global economy, which is valued at approximately $118 trillion. If the conflict and trade disruptions persist much longer, the outlook becomes far more dire. The OECD warns growth could plummet to 2.1 percent in 2026 and further to just 1.8 percent by 2027. Other financial watchdogs have echoed these concerns.

Fitch Ratings cut its 2026 global growth forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 2.4 percent, directly citing the oil crisis. The firm also estimates that the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for 14 weeks, will not reopen until July at the earliest, meaning oil markets will tighten further over the next two months as inventories dwindle. The impact on trade is equally severe.

The OECD projects global trade growth will fall from 5 percent in 2025 to 3.1 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027, with a sharp decline expected in the second and third quarters of 2026 due to reduced trade with Gulf economies and higher energy and transport costs. The World Trade Organization (WTO) anticipates an even more precipitous fall, expecting trade to drop to 1.9 percent this year after a 4.6 percent surge in 2025, before recovering slightly to 2.6 percent in 2027.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates global growth will slow to 2.6 percent in 2026, warning of a fragile period ahead. The burden is not evenly distributed; out of 75 vulnerable countries identified by UNCTAD, some 65 are net oil importers, representing a combined population of about 1 billion people.

For these nations, already grappling with economic challenges, the surge in oil prices could add over $20 billion to their annual import bills, exacerbating debt and inflation crises. There is a partial counterbalance, however, in the form of unexpectedly strong investment in artificial intelligence and related technology, which is supporting some global trade and exports, particularly from Asian economies





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