Odin Valentino, known as Victoria Winters, received a three-year sentence for assaulting a teenager in Stoke-on-Trent while on license for a prior rape conviction.

Odin Valentino, who identifies as Victoria Winters, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Stoke-on-Trent. The 59-year-old defendant appeared at court on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a female victim in 2022. This latest conviction adds to a extensive criminal record that currently includes fifteen convictions for twenty-nine separate offenses.

Core Legal Facts and Sentencing Details

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Jessica Foster highlighted that the defendant posed a significant risk of sexual harm to the public, particularly young girls, during the sentencing proceedings. The Recorder of the court, Williams, emphasized the severity of the breach of trust, noting that Valentino was already on license for a considerable sentence imposed several years earlier when the abuse occurred. The judge handed down a three-year custodial term alongside an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Additionally, Valentino must remain on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years following release from custody.

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Criminal History and Prior Convictions

Odin Valentino's criminal history dates back significantly, with a 17-year prison sentence handed down in 2011 for rape. At the time of that earlier conviction, the defendant identified as a man. The court documents indicate that Valentino is from Rugby in Warwickshire. The new charges stem from incidents in 2022, where the victim described feeling sick and disgusted by the abuse. The defendant is currently housed in a male prison facility, despite the recent legal proceedings acknowledging their gender transition.

Mitigating Factors and Defense Arguments

Defense counsel Cheryl Mottram presented arguments regarding Valentino's health and psychological state during the mitigation phase. Mottram stated that Winters has struggled with significant mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, alongside challenges related to transitioning from male to female. The defense lawyer acknowledged that the defendant recognizes the need for significant psychiatric support and is actively seeking assistance. However, Mottram noted that such specialized support is not easily accessible within the current custody environment.

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Investigation and Victim Impact

DC Amanda White led the investigation into the 2022 assaults, noting that the defendant initially answered no comment to questions in custody. Despite the initial silence, investigators built sufficient evidence to compel a guilty plea. White commended the bravery of the victim in coming forward to report the crime to authorities. The prosecution's case relied on this compiled evidence to secure the conviction, ensuring that Winters faced legal consequences for the actions taken against the teenage girl.

Current Status and Future Restrictions

The sentencing concludes the immediate legal process for the 2022 offenses, but the restrictions on Valentino's life are extensive. The indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposes ongoing obligations designed to protect the community from further harm. While the defendant is serving time in a male prison, the legal recognition of the gender transition is noted in the court records. The case highlights the intersection of serious criminal history, mental health support in prisons, and the complexities of gender identity within the justice system.