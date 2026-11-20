Odin Valentino, now Victoria Winters, receives three-year sentence for assaulting a teenager in 2022, adding to prior rape conviction.

Odin Valentino, currently known as Victoria Winters, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Stoke-on-Trent. The 59-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a female victim in 2022. This new conviction brings her total number of offenses to 29 across 15 separate convictions.

Background of Odin Valentino

Winters previously identified as a man when she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for rape in 2011. The current defendant is now serving time in a male prison despite undergoing a transition from male to female. Recorder Williams highlighted that the assaults occurred while she was still on license for that earlier significant sentence.

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Investigation Led by DC Amanda White

DC Amanda White led the police investigation into the recent abuse charges. She stated that despite initial silence during custody, evidence gathered forced Winters to plead guilty. White praised the victim for the bravery shown in reporting the incident to authorities.

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Prosecution and Defense Arguments

Prosecutor Jessica Foster argued that Winters poses a significant risk of sexual harm to the public, particularly young girls. Defense lawyer Cheryl Mottram cited mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder as mitigating factors. Mottram noted Winters struggles to access psychiatric support within the prison system.

Sentencing and Public Safety Measures

Winters was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for a decade alongside the jail term. An indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also issued to monitor her behavior post-release. The victim reported feeling sick and disgusted following the abuse in the UK.