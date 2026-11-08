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Odessa A’zion Brings Sartorial Drama in High-shine Red Gown and Lace-up Boots on LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet

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Odessa A’zion Brings Sartorial Drama in High-shine Red Gown and Lace-up Boots on LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet
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Odessa A'zion brought sartorial drama to the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday with a high-shine red dress contrasted by brown suede lace-up boots.

with Victorian design cues. In a soft chocolate suede color, the boots featured tonal laces zig-zagging through gold grommets and then silver hooks up the shaft.

The silhouette featured a fitted knee-high shaft and a gently squared toe. A’zion’s brown suede boots served as a neutral earth-toned complement to her striking ruby red dress. The dramatic, lustrous garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and capacious long sleeves which added significant volume to the look. The skirt featured a slit in front which allowed A’zion’sOdessa A’zion at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on Nov. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles.

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform.

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