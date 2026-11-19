Writer-director Harald Swinkels presents a compelling argument in questioning the monstrous charmers hiding among us

A couple leads their young child through an alpine meadow; the utility cut of their jackets, the way their hair is styled, evidently places them adjacent to World War II.

With pine trees and snow-capped mountains framing the scene, it wouldn’t seem far-fetched for Maria von Trapp to wander past, teaching children a rousing rendition of “Do-Re-Mi. ” But these are the opening minutes of “Odessa,” and the only sound breaking the silence comes from birds, evoking a mood more aligned with horror rather than musical.

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James Bond Shocker: Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Late Contenders for 007 After Auditioning for Denis Villeneuve“If history has taught us one thing, it’s that monsters don’t come dressed as monsters,” says Harald Swinkels, the Dutch writer-director of “Odessa. ” “The second meadow they are walking in is called ‘The Sound of Music’ meadow. We were looking for those specific locations, but also in the whole atmosphere, I’m handing out crumbs at the start that there’s something off.

” The seemingly loving parents are rallying their exhausted blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy to keep walking. The reason for fleeing is revealed only after audiences fall for their desperation.

“The origin of the story came from two moments,” says Swinkels, recalling a consequential dinner with friends. “It was the height of the Syrian refugee crisis several years ago, and one of my most conservative friends started arguing that these refugees should be kept in their own region and certainly not taken in by us.

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Then we had this discussion about if he would feel the same about these people if they looked like him and me. And that question stayed with me. ” “The second moment was shortly after when, in my view, a dangerous Dutch politician won a landslide in the elections. And I thought, ‘Well, people are voting for this guy because he’s funny and eloquent, but they are mistaking charm for character.

’” Swinkels purposely “decided to make a film about a fleeing family, but I would let the audience fall into their own empathy trap and make them root for a monster within 20 minutes. ” The family finds refuge, food and lodging in a Catholic church by uttering just one word to the priest: an acronym, O.D. E.S. S.A.

Or — spoiler alert — Organization der ehemaligen SS-Angehörigen, the long-rumored secret SS organization that helped former Nazi officers escape Europe after the war. Whether the historical context or Frederick Forsyth’s spy thriller “The Odessa File” is known before watching, Swinkels hopes “people that go in blankly” and research after.

The code name does not land favorably in the next village and the chase for the family is on, for this is Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, the so-called ‘Angel of Death’ who led countless inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Swinkels begins his film with a partial quote: “that Mengele was able to be very kind to the children, give them sugar and make them feel comfortable and to do things that someone would genuinely admire.

The second part of the quote is that half an hour later, he would send these children to the gas chambers. ” “I started researching quite thoroughly that this was not myth,” says Swinkels.

“I wouldn’t want to impose this kind of positive characteristic on this war criminal. I researched for almost a year and it even took me to Auschwitz, where I got it confirmed that Mengele was an actual friend to children. So, then I knew that I could tell this story historically accurate. ” The costumes all came from the period, even the “eerie” uniform worn by Bastian Beyer in his portrayal of Josef Mengele.

“When we had the dress rehearsal, it was in my house in Amsterdam,” says Swinkels. “I had to close the curtains because it was somebody in this horrible uniform walking around in my living room. ” The creeping dread is underscored by intercutting black-and-white footage of the character walking between train tracks, out of focus in the distance initially, until the jumpscare outfit is exposed in close-up.

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“ Beyer came up to the camera,” continues Swinkels, “the whole camera team recoiled just because of the horrible sighting of it. ” Shooting on 35mm, 4-PERF, added another dimension.

“I wanted to have this vintage look,” says Swinkels. “It was brutal and magical at the same time. Every film roll was only four minutes, and that made the whole crew and cast really alert. ” Filming in the Dolomites also brought pleasure and pain to the six-day location shoot: “We had four seasons in six days.

The first day we were putting on sunscreen factor 50, and two and a half days later we were shooting in a snowstorm. ” Set in 1949, “Odessa” is historically accurate to how Mengele hid in Europe for four years with his first wife, Irene and their child before the couple parted ways and Mengele fled solo to South America.

“There was supposedly this kind of farewell in a meadow in Bavaria,” says Swinkels, “that I transported to the Dolomites. I read an interview with Irene where she said she wanted to live a ‘normal, open life’ instead of going with him to South America. And that is exactly the dialogue line that is also in that farewell conversation. ” The couple later divorced.

Josef Mengele was never caught. He evaded justice in his lifetime and died of a stroke while swimming in Brazil in 1979.

“To me, the biggest reward is when the end credits start rolling. The audience stays completely silent and doesn’t feel the need for an obligatory applause,” explains Swinkels.

“The whole purpose of the film is that I would like people who walk out of ‘Odessa’ to look a little harder at the next person who charms them, or even better, at the next person they are about to vote for. Then the film will have fulfilled its purpose. ”