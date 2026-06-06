Odell Beckham Jr. wastes no time back in New York, takes entire receiver room for expensive steak dinner

Odell Beckham Jr. is wasting no time back in the Big Apple.

Just days after reuniting with the Giants, the veteran receiver took the entire team’s wide receiver room to 4 Charles Prime Rib Steakhouse in New York City.

Giants wideout Calvin Austin III posted a TikTok video Thursday night of the group at the steakhouse with the caption: “Wideout dinner vibes. ” Leader: New Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. took the team’s entire WR group out to the 4 Charles Prime Rib steakhouse in New York City.

It’s a reunion long in the making for the Giants, as the wideout starred with them from 2014-18, rising to fame with a Even with injuries plaguing him late in his tenure, Beckham notched four 1,000-yard-plus seasons with Big Blue, including a career-high 1,450 receiving yards in 2015. Beckham formed a strong connection with quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, serving as a downfield threat for the signal caller.

Both played a pivotal role in the Giants 2016 success, where the team went 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Less than a year before Manning retired, the Giants shipped Beckham to the Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and draft picks, one of which became superstar Dexter Lawrence. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 3.

Since leaving Cleveland after 2021, the wideout has bounced around the league, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022 before making stops with the Ravens and Dolphins. Beckham hasn’t eclipsed 600 yards since 2019, but the Giants are hoping he can be a solid depth piece for emerging and second-year quarterOdell Beckham catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on December 2, 2018.

He joins a wide receiver room featuring 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers, who’s recovering from injury, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and others including JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also signed with the team Monday. The Giants look to improve upon their woeful 4-13 season last year, and start the campaign at home against the Cowboys on Sept. 13.





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