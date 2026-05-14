Odd exchange between Prime Minister and Conservative rival as they walk towards the Houses of Parliament

The Prime Minister and his Conservative rival had an awkward encounter as they walked together towards the House of Lords for the King's speech. The Labour leader later announced plans in the monarch's speech, which included controversial proposals to limit trials by jury, introduce digital ID, and pave the way for closer alignment with the European Union.

The Prime Minister was trapped in an awkward exchange with his Conservative rival as they walked together towards the House of Lords for the King's speech.

Sir Keir Starmer appeared nervous and displayed a 'brittle-looking facial expression' and attempts at smiling. Lip readers noted their relatively neutral facial expressions and body language. The encounter was followed by Labour leader setting out his new goals in the monarch's speech, including controversial plans to limit trials by jury, introduce digital ID, and pave the way for closer alignment with the European Union.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a lip reader said that the prime minister smiled when he said 'And that's how it should be' and Ms Badenoch responded, 'It's annoying that it is as combative as... because once you don't do it, people then criticise and say ooh, you haven't got it in you... or something like that.

' Body language expert Judi James suggested a genuine 'friendly' closeness between the pair. The King was joined by Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament to set out the priorities for Sir Keir Starmer's government in the King's Speech





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Conservative rival's 'nervous' exchange with Prime Minister ahead of State Opening of ParliamentSir Keir Starmer appeared 'nervous' ahead of the State Opening of Parliament – displaying a 'brittle–looking facial expression' and 'attempts at smiling'. Lip readers have shared their verdict on the brief small talk, noting the duo's 'relatively neutral' facial expressions and body language.

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