October 7, 2023, details atrocities that defy comprehension

The article recounts the brutalization of women, men, and children by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks, listing specific abuses such as rape, sexual torture, and mutilation not normally seen in war. The report exposes a systematic and integral approach to rape as a weapon, orchestrated by Hamas. The article also discusses the world's disbelief in the events, even among circles that support or sympathize with Palestinian resistance, and the dangers of rationalizing such atrocities.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING As the mother of a young daughter, I remember watching the events of October 7 with terror and rage in my heart.

Shani Louk, Naama Levy, and Amit Soussana were brutalized by Hamas terrorists. The final report by The Civil Commission reveals the atrocities committed, including murder, rape, and sexual torture. Hamas terrorists used rape as a weapon of war, and it formed a ‘systematic and integral’ part of their strategy. The authors identify 13 recurring forms of abuse, including rape, sexual torture, and coercion of family members into sexual acts.

The world must never forget these atrocities, as they are beyond human comprehension. The denial of these events still exists, and some justify them by certain circles. The final report by The Civil Commission documents the chilling reality of what happened on October 7, 2023, and demands accountability for these crimes





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Hamas October 7 Brutalization Rape Sexual Torture Systematic Integral

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