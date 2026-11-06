October 2026 Hottest on Record as El Niño Drives Global Temperatures

Copernicus data confirms October 2026 was the warmest on record, with global temperatures exceeding pre-industrial levels by 1.75°C driven by El Niño and climate change.

Scientists from the Copernicus Climate Change Service have confirmed that October 2026 stands as the hottest October ever recorded in human history. The global average surface air temperature reached 15.35°C, a figure that sits 1.75°C above pre-industrial baseline levels. This extreme heat marks the third consecutive month where global temperatures have breached the critical 1.5°C threshold established to monitor climate change impacts. The findings indicate that human-caused global warming is accelerating in tandem with an exceptionally powerful El Niño event in the Pacific Ocean.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Ocean Heat

The data reveals that sea surface temperatures outside polar regions surged to an unprecedented 20.95°C for the month. This reading surpassed the previous October record set in 2023 and highlights the intense thermal energy being stored in the world's oceans. In the tropical Pacific region, specifically the Niño 3.4 zone, scientists recorded a temperature anomaly of 3.21°C. This anomaly exceeds the peaks observed during the historic El Niño events of 1982-83, 1997-98, and 2015-16, signaling a phenomenon of exceptional strength.

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Satellite Data Confirms Accelerating Climate Shifts

Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, emphasized the severity of these conditions. She noted that the record global and surface ocean temperatures demonstrate a clear pattern of remarkable warmth. The combination of an exceptionally strong El Niño and existing human-induced warming is driving temperatures higher than models previously anticipated. These conditions have placed 2026 on track to become the second calendar year in history to remain above 1.5°C for the entire twelve-month period.

UK Weather Impacts and Storm Damage

British residents experienced the tangible effects of these climatic extremes, with October proving to be warmer, wetter, and sunnier than the long-term average. The Met Office reported that temperatures in the UK averaged 10.6°C, which is 0.9°C above the normal baseline for the month. However, the increased heat was accompanied by significant weather disruptions, including Storm Austen and Storm Boelo. These storms brought wind gusts exceeding 70mph to exposed coastal areas, causing structural damage and forcing the cancellation of numerous transport services across the country.

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Flooding Risks and Economic Consequences

The month saw the UK receive 5.47 inches of rain, representing a 13% increase above average levels. Torrential downpours on October 24 contributed to the joint sixth-wettest day ever recorded for the nation. The heavy rainfall led to rivers bursting their banks, resulting in widespread flooding, evacuations, and power cuts for thousands of homes. Fatalities were reported in England, Scotland, and Wales due to falling trees and storm-related incidents, while major road and rail networks faced significant disruptions. In Europe, major waterways including the Rhine, Danube, and Vistula experienced exceptionally low river flows, complicating transport and industry.

Forecast for Rest of 2026 and Global Outlook

Looking ahead, there is an 80 per cent chance that 2026 will conclude as the second-warmest year on record. There is also a roughly 20 per cent probability that the year could tie with or surpass 2024 as the hottest year ever measured. Experts warn that the current stormy conditions are consistent with a strong El Niño year, but the intensity could worsen. The phenomenon threatens to unleash fierce winds, torrential rain, and even snow across the UK in the coming months, signaling a potentially chaotic winter driven by climate change.