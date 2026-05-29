Oceanway Chick-fil-A opening Friday says it has addressed community feedback over safety, traffic concerns

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oceanway that drew significant backlash from neighbors during its permitting and construction phases is now open across from First Coast High School.

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He is now accused in her death ‘Sort of a miracle’: Marineland survives bankruptcy and developer threat, reopens as a thriving nonprofit– A new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oceanway that drew significant backlash from neighbors during its permitting and construction phases is now open across from First Coast High School. People lined up at the front door for Friday’s grand opening, and they were excited, but it was a rocky road for the restaurant to open its doors.

The Duval Station Road fast-food spot shares an entrance with the North Creek subdivision, and residents repeatedly raised concerns about traffic during the planning phase for the new location. They went to multiple Jacksonville City Council and committee meetings over several years to speak out against the project, arguing that traffic would block access to their neighborhood, but City Council approved the project in June 2024 in a 12 to 7 vote.

Franchise owner Chuck Campbell said that Chick-fil-A took all the feedback from neighbors into consideration and agreed to fund a traffic light at Bradley Cove and Duval Station Roads. Franchise owner Chuck Campbell said that they took all the feedback from neighbors into consideration and Chick-fil-A agreed to fund a traffic light at Bradley Cove and Duval Station Roads.

“I think Chick-fil-A did a great job listening and installing a red light here for the students to cross and just try to pay attention to public safety, and they submitted all those plans for the city, and the city approved those and we’re looking forward to a great first day,” Campbell said. “It might slow traffic down a little bit more, saying that you have to actually stop, but it’s safer for the kids, and that’s what’s most important,” said Curtis and Ronald Fuller.

Chick-fil-A said the dual drive-thru includes a mobile thru lane where drivers with mobile orders can quickly scan a QR code to keep traffic flowing. Chick-Fil-A says there will be close to 90 new jobs, many of which are being filled by First Coast High School Students. Chick-Fil-A says there will be close to 90 new jobs, many of which are being filled by First Coast High School Students.

One of the major concerns for neighbors was about school traffic from First Coast High, but with the restaurant opening on the first day of summer vacation, those remain to be seen. Caleb Yauger joined the WJXT team in February 2025. He previously worked as a reporter and weekend evening anchor for Erie News Now in Erie, Pa. , covering both news and sports.

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