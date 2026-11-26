The Oceanside City Council has unanimously renamed Cesar Chavez Park to La Corona Park, reflecting the local Crown Heights neighborhood, while updating its facility naming policy to exclude individuals following abuse allegations against Chavez.

Oceanside has approved the name La Corona Park for the facility formerly known as Cesar Chavez Park on Division Street. Spanish for “the crown,” “la corona” refers to the neighborhood called Crown Heights where the park is located.

The Oceanside City Council unanimously approved the change earlier this month. City staffers met several times over the summer with residents to discuss possible names, and the top two suggestions were “La Corona Park” and “Crown Heights. ” “I have heard a preference for La Corona Park,” said Councilmember Eric Joyce, and Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa agreed. The new appellation follows the fall-out from news stories that emerged in March about sexual abuse by the once-revered farm labor leader.

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The revelations also prompted Oceanside to change its policy for naming parks and other public facilities. Sometimes called a “pocket park,” the facility on Division Street is just west of Interstate 5 in one of the city’s older, less wealthy, majority Latino neighborhoods. Measuring just 0.14 acre, it only has room for a few benches, two children’s swings, some playground equipment with slides, and half a basketball court. Food trucks park at the curb and sell chips, candy and snacks.