The ocean could reach beyond the beach and onto parts of The Strand this week as unusually high tides raise the risk of coastal flooding in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE — The ocean could reach beyond the beach and onto parts of The Strand this week as unusually high tides raise the risk of coastal flooding in Oceanside.

King tides are expected to bring water levels of 7 to 8 feet through Thursday, with some tides potentially reaching record levels. The City of Oceanside is warning that parts of The Strand could be inundated as tides peak during the morning hours. For visitors staying just steps from the ocean, the rising water is already noticeable.

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“The ocean is literally going to come to our front door,” said Jennifer Roy, who is vacationing in Oceanside. Roy booked an Airbnb along the water months ago. She said waves have already pushed water toward the property.

“It was just washing over and it spilled right up here, and then it came a little bit into the driveway,” Roy said. Despite the possibility of even higher water, Roy said she is more concerned about their vehicle than where they are staying.

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“I think I'm more nervous about our rental car,” Roy said. “I'm like, we've got to maybe move our cars a little bit more in for tonight since it's going to be another one foot higher. ” For some longtime Oceanside residents, seeing the water climb along The Strand has become increasingly familiar.

“It catches your eye, but now that we've seen it so many times, it's just, it's kind of normal,” resident Jon Aldridge said. The City of Oceanside, however, is taking precautions ahead of the highest tides. The threat of flooding has prompted changes to the route for the city’s Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. Instead of sending runners along The Strand as usual, the route will be redirected to Pacific Street.

Aldridge joked that runners could have embraced the conditions.

“Honestly, wouldn't it be nice to just let everybody still run down here anyway, get your feet a little wet? ” he said. For Roy, having an oceanfront view of the incoming tides is also a reminder of the power of the coastline.

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“Nature is amazing in that way, for good and bad,” she said. Another major king tide event is expected around Christmas.