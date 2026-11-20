Three suspects were arrested after a burglary at an Oceanside Ulta Beauty store. Investigators say the crime is linked to 24 other burglaries statewide involving more than $800,000 in losses.

Three suspects were arrested after a burglary at an Oceanside Ulta Beauty store. Investigators say the crime is linked to 24 other burglaries statewide involving more than $800,000 in losses.

Three suspects were arrested after a burglary at an Oceanside Ulta Beauty store. Investigators say the crime is linked to 24 other burglaries statewide involving more than $800,000 in losses. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has the story. Three suspects are behind bars after an early morning burglary at an Ulta Beauty store in Oceanside, where thieves attempted to steal approximately $45,000 worth of merchandise before being caught by police.

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Oceanside police released dramatic surveillance and pursuit video on Facebook showing the smash-and-grab burglary and the suspects' eventual surrender. Investigators say the crime is connected to 24 other burglaries across California, with total losses exceeding $800,000. According to store employees, the suspects broke the front door lock around 3 a.m. Wearing masks, gloves and all-black clothing, the thieves entered the store and filled large black storage containers with expensive fragrances. Oceanside police were already nearby when the burglary occurred.

Store employees said uniformed officers were in the parking lot at the time, although it was unclear whether their presence was coincidental or part of a planned operation. Officers quickly pursued the suspects and deployed a spike strip. The suspects eventually pulled over and surrendered. Police said three people were arrested and charged in connection with the attempted theft.

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All $45,000 worth of merchandise was recovered. The department shared an edited, approximately 90-second video of the incident on Facebook, featuring surveillance footage, police pursuit scenes and the arrests.

“Their makeup products are the main thing I come for,” Casillis said. After watching the footage, Casillis expressed concern about how easily the burglars appeared to enter the store.

“I seen it was pretty easy to get inside so I guess that’s a little worrisome, but I think it could happen to any store," Casillis said. The Oceanside burglary is the latest in a series of crimes targeting Ulta Beauty stores in San Diego County. In 2023, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan formed a specialized task force to combat organized retail theft.

During an October 2023 appearance outside a San Marcos Ulta store that had been burglarized, Stephan delivered a warning to organized retail theft groups. Three years later, the latest Oceanside burglary suggests the problem persists. Investigators have linked the Oceanside case to 24 additional burglaries statewide, with combined losses of more than $800,000. An Oceanside police spokesperson confirmed that the three people arrested remain in custody.

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The spokesperson declined to provide additional details, citing the multijurisdictional nature of the investigation. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.