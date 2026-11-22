Oceanside Pirates defeat Rancho Bernardo 41-3 in San Diego Section Division 1 semifinal. The team advances to face Torrey Pines in the championship game.

The Oceanside Pirates have officially secured their place in the San Diego Section Division 1 football championship with a commanding 41-3 victory over the Rancho Bernardo Spartans. This decisive semifinal win occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Oceanside High School and positions the Pirates to face the Torrey Pines Spartans in the title game scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening. The result marks a significant turning point for a program that historically dominated the region, aiming to reclaim its status among the elite after a period of intense regional competition.

Oceanside executed a flawless defensive strategy that completely neutralized the Rancho Bernardo offense, limiting them to just 51 total yards of offense throughout the entire contest. The Pirates held star quarterback Gaige Weddle to a dismal performance where he completed only 4 of 12 pass attempts for 19 yards. Weddle, a junior being recruited by Georgia, UCLA, Ohio State, BYU, and Utah, suffered four sacks from James Crespo, Lutu Seumalo, and Spartan Laie. The defensive line, featuring Quentin Arnold, Kapena Sado, Darrien Mahoney, Darone Reed, Jameson Garrison, Deacon Maeva, and Wyatt Gulley, generated constant pressure that disrupted the Spartans' rhythm from the opening snap.

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Running back Aiden Farrell, who previously dominated Oceanside in an earlier matchup for the Avocado East League championship, was contained to just 41 yards on 14 carries. Farrell had eleven runs of two yards or fewer, a stark contrast to his 43-yard touchdown run in the first meeting against Oceanside. Weddle was also intercepted by Kapena Sado and finished with six carries for minus-14 yards, showcasing the complete shutdown of the Rancho Bernardo backfield and passing game. The Pirates' defense held the Spartans to a sequence of punt, punt, turnover on downs, interception, halftime, turnover on downs, punt, and field goal over their eight offensive series.

While the defense stifled the opposition, the Oceanside offense capitalized on short field position to build an insurmountable lead. Quarterback Anthony Barquinero managed the game efficiently, completing 9 of 12 passes for 92 yards. He threw two touchdown passes, including a 23-yarder to Neke Letuli and a 15-yarder to Quentin Arnold. The ground attack was led by running back Neke Letuli, who rushed 18 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Letuli also had a 24-yard run, demonstrating the consistent power running style that defines the Pirates.

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Letuli became the eighth player this season to exceed 100 rushing yards in a single game, continuing a strong trend of production for the team. In the first game against Rancho Bernardo, Letuli had eight carries for 63 yards, but on Friday he was the clear difference-maker. Oceanside started eight consecutive possessions with favorable field position, with their worst starting spot being their own 30-yard line on the opening drive. The Pirates also started drives on their 38, their 41, and on the Rancho Bernardo side of the field at the 29, 38, 45, 42, and 5-yard lines.

Key players attributed the overwhelming victory to rigorous preparation and defensive intensity. James Crespo noted that the defensive line utilized stunts and confusion tactics to disrupt the opposing quarterback, stating the defense was fired up for the matchup. Running back Quentin Arnold emphasized that daily hard work in practice was the key factor, adding that the team specifically wanted to exact revenge on Rancho Bernardo after a previous loss. Arnold said preparation was the key to winning and that the team worked hard in practice every day to get back at their rivals.

Coach Fale Poumele praised his players for not needing to be convinced to work hard, acknowledging the high quality of the Rancho Bernardo team while highlighting Oceanside's superior execution. Poumele said it is not easy to beat a team as good as Rancho Bernardo or to hold down a player as good as Gaige Weddle, but the players knew they could do it. Oceanside dominated San Diego football for decades, going to 17 championships and winning 13, including seven in a row from 2004 to 2010, and the Pirates once went to 23 straight San Diego Section semifinals.

The victory sends Oceanside to the championship game against Torrey Pines, who defeated Granite Hills 27-20 in a thriller that featured a dramatic finish. Blake Miller led the Torrey Pines Spartans with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bonneau and a crucial 2-point conversion score. Shahywan Sadeghi recovered a fumble to save the victory for Torrey Pines, while Dom Principi scored two rushing touchdowns and had 13 tackles. The victory sets up a highly anticipated rematch with Oceanside for the section title and a berth in the SoCal Regionals.

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Zac Benitez of Granite Hills broke the all-time San Diego Section career passing record with 11,532 yards but fell short of the touchdown record with 126. Benitez was 29-of-33 passing for 256 yards and added two touchdown passes, but Granite Hills ultimately lost when Torrey Pines scored on a Dom Principi run and Miller scored on a 2-point PAT with 3:16 left to take the lead. Jacob Kreiss rushed 36 times for 201 yards for Granite Hills, and Logan Bonneau had six catches for 86 yards for the Spartans.

Elsewhere in the playoff bracket, Poway advanced to the championship game against St. Augustine after defeating Point Loma in overtime. Steven Gomez of Poway scored four rushing touchdowns, including the winner, while St. Augustine running back Paisios Polamalu carried the ball 38 times for 324 yards and seven touchdowns. Polamalu leads the section with 2,479 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns this season. Poway threw just three passes in the game, with Gomez finishing with 18 carries for 129 yards and Carson Williams adding 20 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown.

The championship game between Poway and St. Augustine is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Escondido High School. St. Augustine secured their spot by defeating Del Norte 49-32, with Paisios Polamalu crediting his blockers and offensive linemen for the success. Del Norte scored on a 44-yard rush by Madox Romans and a 90-yard kickoff return by Grayson Ikeda-Fike, but it was not enough to overcome the St. Augustine ground game. The championship game concludes a week of intense high school football competition in San Diego, with Oceanside now poised to claim another title in a program rich with history.