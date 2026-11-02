Oceanside Harbor Hosts Halloween Witches Paddle Event

The Oceanside Yacht Club sponsored the Witches Paddle in Oceanside Harbor Saturday at noon, featuring costumed participants on watercraft.

The Oceanside Yacht Club sponsored the Witches Paddle in Oceanside Harbor Saturday at noon, drawing a colorful flotilla of costumed participants to the water. Residents and visitors alike gathered to celebrate Halloween on the water with a unique blend of aquatic sport and holiday tradition. The event transformed the harbor into a festive scene of witches, warlocks, and other seasonal characters paddling through the calm waters.

Event Details and Participants

Witches and warlocks on stand up paddleboards, kayaks and dinghies celebrated Halloween on the water during the afternoon festivities. The event offered a creative outlet for local enthusiasts to showcase their costumes while engaging in outdoor recreation. Participants ranged from experienced paddlers to newcomers eager to join the community spirit. The atmosphere was lively and family-friendly, with the harbor serving as a scenic backdrop for the celebrations.

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Community and Spectator Engagement

Oceanside residents Bianca Gomez, left, and husband John Gomez, dressed as skeletons, reacted while watching the Witches Paddle in Oceanside Harbor Saturday. Their presence highlighted the strong community interest in the event, with many locals turning out to support their neighbors. Spectators lined the shores of the harbor, capturing photos and enjoying the visual spectacle from land. The event fostered a sense of neighborhood connection, bringing people together for a shared seasonal experience.

Memorable Moments and Wildlife Interaction

A sea lion, bottom, reacts to Jennifer Dine of Oceanside who paddled nearby in her witch outfit in Oceanside Harbor. This unexpected wildlife encounter added a touch of humor and surprise to the day's events. Participants like Marinela Farris, left, and Jennifer Dine, both of Fallbrook, helped ease a stand up paddle board off the roof of their car preparing to join the Oceanside Harbor Witches Paddle. Such logistical efforts were part of the behind-the-scenes work that made the event possible.

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Participant Experiences and Costume Creativity

Warlock Victor Marks, wearing hat, adjusts the hair of witch Lisa Mejia as they come back from the Witches Paddle. The attention to detail in costumes was evident among the many participants who took pride in their attire. Lisa Brink of Oceanside came out for her inaugural paddle and posed for a photo at the end of the Oceanside Witches Paddle. Her participation marked a special milestone for many first-time attendees who found joy in joining the tradition. The event allowed individuals to express their creativity through elaborate outfits and thematic accessories.

Harbor Views and Local Dining

A witch, foreground, brunching at Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill in Oceanside Harbor had a great view of fellow witches as they paddled around Oceanside Harbor Saturday afternoon. Local businesses like the Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill benefited from the increased foot traffic and visibility. The proximity of the event to popular dining spots created a seamless experience for those who wanted to combine recreation with a meal. Participants and spectators alike appreciated the integration of the event with the local maritime culture and amenities available in the harbor area.