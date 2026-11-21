With the win, the Pirates move to the championship game Friday night at Southwestern College against Torrey Pines, which upset Granite Hills 21-10.

Trinity AudioOCEANSIDE – Rancho Bernardo beat Oceanside three weeks ago. This time, the Pirates dominated play Friday night, beating the Broncos 41-3 in San Diego Section Division 1 semifinal.

Torrey Pines, which upset Granite Hills 21-10. Oceanside, seeded No. 3 in Division 1, enters the title game 8-4. Rancho Bernardo, the No. 7 seed, finished 9-3.

Also read John Maffei’s picks: Open Division championship game highlights weekend of high school football finals

“Energy. Energy was the difference,” Oceanside coach Fale Poumele said when asked about the difference between this game and a 21-14 loss to RB three weeks ago that decided the Avocado East League championship. ”They beat us to win the league. We beat them in the playoffs.

” In a game that ended with a running clock, Oceanside got three touchdowns from running back Neke Letuli — two rushing, one receiving. It’s the seventh game this season in which Letuli has scored multiple touchdowns. He finished the game with 17 carries for 113 rushing yards, giving him 1,503 yards and 17 TDs rushing on the season.

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Quarterback Anthony Barquinero completed 9 of 12 passes for 92 yards and two TDs, giving him 1,698 yards passing and 26 TDs on the season. After having a 31-yard field goal blocked on the first possession, the Pirates drove 71 yards in five plays, scoring on an 8-yard run by Letuli. After forcing a punt, Barquinero scored from 8 yards on a designed run to cap a seven-play, 51-yard drive.

The Pirates held RB on downs the next series and drove 62 yards on five plays, scoring on a 15-yard pass from Barquinero to Quentin Arnold. After a Kapena Sado interception, the Pirates scored just before the half on a 35-yard field goal by Jamez Jones. The lead was built to 31-0 on a Barquinero-to-Letuli pass, then 38-0 on a 31-yard TD run by Letuli before RB broke the shutout on a field goal by Aiden Wood.

“This is what we’re used to at Oceanside,” Poumele said, referring to the championship game. “We had a great week of practice. Asked about the key to the victory other than energy, Poumele said “Containing number 22. ” Number 22 for RB is quarterback Gaige Weddle. who was held to two yards on six carries with three of those carries sacks.

“I didn’t have to convince the kids to play hard, get after it,” Poumele said. “They remembered how much it hurt losing to them. Rancho Bernardo 0 0 0 3 – 3O – Arnold 15 pass from Barquinero RB – FG Wood 23