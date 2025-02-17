Oceanside City Council Proposes Updates to Homeless Action Plan

Oceanside City Council members discussed potential updates to the city's homeless action plan, focusing on expanding the Navigation Center, improving outreach programs, and exploring alternative housing solutions.

Volunteers are helping out in the kitchen at Oceanside's Navigation Center. Opened in 2023, this facility is the city's first year-round shelter, operated by the San Diego Rescue Mission. It provides a 30-day stay for people experiencing homelessness, and referrals are required for entry.

The city is considering several ideas for updating its homeless action plan, including expanding the Navigation Center's capacity by 25 beds, exploring alternative organizations to manage the shelter, and enhancing outreach programs to connect with individuals in need. Oceanside City Council members discussed these proposals during a recent meeting, acknowledging the city's progress in addressing homelessness while recognizing the ongoing challenges. City Manager Jonathan Borrego emphasized the need to adapt strategies to the ever-changing landscape, stating that the plan must evolve to reflect the fluctuating demands placed on the system by economic, political, and social factors. Councilmember Eric Joyce suggested acquiring additional properties for affordable housing initiatives similar to Greenbrier Village, which provides supportive services for formerly or at-risk homeless individuals. Another councilmember, Rick Robinson, advocated for a rapid response team that could address immediate needs, such as assisting people sleeping outdoors in adverse conditions. He acknowledged the existence of individuals who resist services and proposed finding solutions for those who choose not to engage with existing support systems. The discussion also touched upon expanding motel voucher programs, which currently cater to various demographics experiencing homelessness, including families, individuals with severe mental illnesses, those with permanent disabilities, and veterans. Mayor Esther Sanchez set a goal of reducing Oceanside's unsheltered population by half within the next three years by prioritizing permanent housing placements. This emphasizes the city's commitment to tackling the root causes of homelessness and providing sustainable solutions.





