Ocean Water Closure Lifted from Malibu to Santa Monica, Advisory Remains in Place

The ocean water closure imposed on beaches stretching from Malibu to Santa Monica due to the Palisades Fire runoff has been lifted. Testing revealed no health risks, but a water advisory remains in effect due to anticipated rainfall that could carry debris into the ocean.

An ocean water closure enacted for beaches from Malibu to Santa Monica due to runoff from the Palisades Fire was lifted Tuesday and replaced with a less restrictive water advisory. According to the county Department of Public Health, testing on ocean water samples collected on January 22nd and January 27th at various locations found no risks to human health, prompting the lifting of the closure order.

Beaches from Las Flores State Beach in Malibu and Santa Monica State Beach will remain under an Ocean Water Advisory due to the forecasted rain which may again result in fire debris entering coastal water through surface water runoff and windblown ash. 'Beach goers may recreate on the sand but continue to be advised to stay away from fire debris and to stay out of the ocean water during any posted ocean advisory,' according to the county. 'This is especially important near discharging storm drains, creeks, rivers and fire damaged ocean front properties.'An earlier Ocean Water Advisory that had been in place between Surfrider Beach and Los Flores State Beach, and between Santa Monica State Beach and Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey was lifted. The upcoming storm, however, is likely to prompt renewed warnings against entering the ocean water due to contaminated runoff





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ocean Water Advisory Palisades Fire Runoff Malibu Santa Monica Beach Closure Storm Fire Debris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malibu to Santa Monica Beaches Remain Closed Due to Fire Debris and Rain RunoffOcean waters from Malibu to Santa Monica remain closed due to recent rains and fire debris carried to the coast. The closure, ordered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, affects beaches from Las Flores State Beach in Malibu to Santa Monica State Beach. Officials warn that runoff and pollutants may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals.

Read more »

Malibu and Santa Monica beaches temporarily closed due to runoff The ocean waters from Malibu to Santa Monica remain off-limits due to the recent rains and fire debris carried to the coast.

Read more »

Pacific Coast Highway Reopens Between Santa Monica and Malibu After Palisades FirePacific Coast Highway (PCH) finally opens to traffic between the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu after being closed since the start of the Palisades Fire on January 7th. Traffic flow resumes with one lane in each direction and a 25 mph speed limit. Residents and authorized contractors still require access passes. The reopening comes amidst ongoing discussions and disagreements between local officials regarding checkpoint removal and access management.

Read more »

Mud Flows Shut Down Pacific Coast Highway Between Malibu and Santa MonicaHeavy overnight rain triggered mud flows onto the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), forcing a full closure between Malibu and Santa Monica. The closure comes after a flood advisory was issued for the area, warning of potential mudflows and debris flows in burn-scarred regions from the Palisades Fire. Caltrans crews are working to clear debris and assess the damage, but the highway's reopening remains uncertain.

Read more »

Schools Reopen After Wildfires, Students Return to Some NormalcySchools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and Pasadena Unified School District are gradually reopening following the impact of the Palisades Fire. Webster Elementary in Santa Monica-Malibu welcomed students back on Tuesday, while Malibu Elementary, Middle and High schools remain closed due to a lack of power. Pasadena Unified will reopen schools in phases over a two-week period, beginning with campuses furthest from the fire zone. Both districts have taken steps to address air quality concerns and are providing support for families impacted by the fires.

Read more »

Malibu Seafood brings great food to the tight knit beach community of MalibuTucked off Pacific Coast Highway a few miles from the Malibu pier, Malibu Seafood has been an anchor for fresh fish, a beautiful ocean view and a good time.

Read more »