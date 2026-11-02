Ocean Shores Officials Sue Grays Harbor County Over Ballot Order Error

Former Ocean Shores Council candidate PJ Faria and Mayor Frank Elduen sue Grays Harbor County for damages after ballot order mistakes cost Faria a one-vote election.

Peggy-Jo "PJ" Faria and Ocean Shores Mayor Frank Elduen have filed a federal lawsuit against Grays Harbor County, alleging that election officials committed a significant error in the 2023 ballot drawing process. The complaint, lodged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Friday, claims that county officials incorrectly listed the plaintiffs' names on ballots and subsequently concealed records that documented the mistake. The suit seeks monetary damages and structural reforms to how the county manages candidate positioning.

Ballot Drawing Error and Voting Consequences

The core of the dispute centers on the annual random drawing used to determine the order in which candidates appear on official ballots. According to the lawsuit, the signed record of the drawing held on May 19, 2023, explicitly placed both Faria and Elduen in the first position for their respective races. Despite this recorded outcome, both individuals appeared second on the ballots that were ultimately mailed to voters. Faria contested the results of the Position 6 City Council race, losing to Richard Wills by a margin of just one vote, with a final count of 1,740 votes for Wills versus 1,739 for Faria. Elduen, meanwhile, successfully won his race for mayor. The legal complaint argues that the second-position listing artificially depressed Faria's vote total, citing research that suggests candidates listed first on a ballot receive a statistical advantage from that placement alone.

Also read Gulf Shores City Council this week scheduled to discuss Fat Tuesday parades

Officials' Response and Record Dispute

Mayor Frank Elduen began raising concerns about the ballot order in September 2023 after reviewing materials on the county website. He noted that while an online typed report correctly listed him first, it erroneously placed Faria second. When Elduen inquired further, an early military ballot posted online showed his opponent, then-Mayor Jon Martin, listed in the first position. The lawsuit alleges that Deputy Auditor Scott Turnbull sent an email to County Auditor Joseph MacLean containing a revised report that seemed designed to align the recorded order with the printed ballots. An unsigned email from the county elections account subsequently assured Elduen and his wife that his ballot position was correct, stating that the online report reflected the order of candidate filings rather than the drawing results. Faria and Elduen dispute this explanation, asserting that the signed drawing record was withheld until October 16, 2024, despite repeated public records requests.

State Court Ruling on Public Records

This federal action follows a successful public records case previously decided in state court. In July, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller ruled that Grays Harbor County violated the state's Public Records Act by failing to adequately search for and release the signed drawing record. Judge Schaller also criticized the lack of release of text messages exchanged between MacLean and Turnbull. In her written order, the judge stated that she did not find the testimony provided by the county officials credible, noting that their explanations appeared fabricated to cover a significant error. She described the officials' conduct as interference with the election process, though she clarified that her ruling did not determine whether election laws were broken, as that issue was outside the scope of a public records case. Judge Schaller later ordered the county to pay more than $68,000 in penalties to the Elduens for their legal efforts.

Advertisement

Legal Representation and Defense Strategy

Jeffrey Myers, an attorney representing MacLean and Turnbull, has disputed the claims that the officials acted dishonestly. Myers stated that the drawing record had gone missing and was not discovered until it was too late to correct the printed ballots. He argued that the plaintiffs' narrative was incomplete and that the officials were not intentionally deceptive. The defense maintains that the error was administrative rather than malicious, despite the judge's earlier comments regarding the credibility of the officials' testimony. The legal team continues to contest the allegations of fraud and cover-up presented in the federal complaint.

Plaintiffs' Demands and Future Implications

The lawsuit requests specific financial compensations and procedural changes for the county. Faria is seeking damages for campaign expenses, lost council salary and benefits, emotional distress, and other harms suffered due to the alleged error. Elduen is pursuing the recovery of legal costs associated with investigating the ballot order. Additionally, the plaintiffs are asking the court to award punitive damages against MacLean and Turnbull. Beyond monetary relief, the suit demands that the county implement safeguards, such as keeping signed drawing records and posting them within five business days. They also request that an independent party verify ballot proofs against the drawing results before printing. As a federal civil rights claim, the plaintiffs have requested a jury trial. The complaint further notes that both Faria and Elduen intend to run for the Ocean Shores City Council again in November 2027.