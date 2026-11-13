Ocean Shores erosion emergency threatens WA homes, infrastructure

Ocean Shores declared an erosion emergency as waves threaten homes and a 1 million-gallon water tank. Crews can now use rock armor after years of denials

The erosion threatens homes along Marine View Drive, Neptune Way, Mariner Court and Peninsula Court. It also threatens city infrastructure just across the road, including a 1 million-gallon water tank, a pump station, sewer lines and sewer plant equipment.coastline, crews were spotted moving large boulders along the beach near residences in an effort to harden up defenses before king tides make an appearance later in the month.

The erosion threatens homes along Marine View Drive, Neptune Way, Mariner Court and Peninsula Court. It also threatens city infrastructure just across the road, including a 1 million-gallon water tank, a pump station, sewer lines and sewer plant equipment.

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"It’s been eroding for some time, but in the last two years it’s gotten really bad," City Administrator Scott Andersen said. A remnant jetty built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is "dilapidated," Andersen said, adding that it has fallen apart over the course of decades. Without it, the Pacific Ocean now hits that part of the city head-on. For several years, regulatory agencies denied the city permission to use hard armor—or large rock—preferring nature-based approaches instead.

For the past two years, the city has used cobble, which is a smaller-rock method the agencies favored. Andersen said it isn’t enough for a beach that takes waves straight on during southeasterly winds.

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"There’s a lot of places that nature-based solutions will work," he said. "Unfortunately, this is just not one of them. ""That will change our whole ecosystem here if we get salt water pouring into our fresh waterways," Andersen said. City officials are urging residents and visitors to stay away from the affected area, where parts of the embankment have become unstable.

The city is bringing in more coastal engineers. Andersen said the armoring would ideally be extended to the city’s west end. That would protect an FAA navigation station and homes next to the Oyhut Wildlife Area, which the state Department of Fish and Wildlife manages. A few hundred yards away, Damon Point was once one of the city’s most popular beaches.

It has been cut off from the mainland and is now an island. A contractor damaged a main waterline in the south end of Ocean Shores and the public works department is working to repair the damage. The city of Ocean Shores announced in a Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, Facebook post that every property south of Marine Drive will be without service until the emergency repair has been completed.

If affected by the city of Ocean Shores' service outage, city officials recommend flushing your line of any possible sediment from an outside hose bib. Rake fallen leaves and sticks in your yard before they reach the storm drain. In winter, keep snow and ice from blocking drains: After snowfall, melting snow and rain can block storm drain inlets and cause localized flooding.

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Remove snow and ice from your local storm drain with a snow shovel, garden shovel, rake or other strong tool to prevent flooding or ponding in your neighborhood. 386-1800Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail