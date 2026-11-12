Ocean Shores declares emergency as erosion threatens homes, infrastructure

Ocean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure.

Ocean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure. The declaration allows the city to act quickly to protect residents and stabilize damaged areas, City Administrator Scott Anderson said.

“We’re suffering significant erosion,” Anderson said. “It’s eating away at the south end of the city, and we’re doing everything we can to try to stabilize that situation right now. ” A side-by-side comparison of the southern coast of Ocean Shores, Washington. The satellite photos show that the coast has eroded significantly over the last 40 years.

Also read Ocean Shores declares emergency after storm damage, coastal erosion

Mayor Frank T. Elduen issued the emergency proclamation Nov. 9 in response to storm conditions that began Nov. 6.

“It's like being punched in the nose straight on when the waves come in off the ocean like that,” Read said. Crews are using heavy machinery to reinforce the shoreline with large rocks and fill in eroded areas in an effort to slow further retreat. The erosion also threatens public infrastructure, including a 1 million-gallon water reservoir, a pump station, and storm and sewer lines.

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The city urged residents and visitors to stay away from affected shorelines, unstable embankments, and restricted areas, where erosion or storm damage may have made conditions hazardous. A 2023 satellite photo of the southern coast of Ocean Shores, Washington.

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