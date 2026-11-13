Ocean Shores Boil Water Advisory Issued After Contractor Damages Water Main

The City of Ocean Shores issued a boil water advisory after Ripple Fiber struck a water main on November 12. Residents must boil water until safety tests are complete on Saturday.

The City of Ocean Shores has issued a mandatory boil water advisory affecting residents in the southern portion of the community following a significant infrastructure failure. The emergency order was triggered when Ripple Fiber, an outside contractor, accidentally struck a 16-inch city water main during underground boring operations on Thursday, November 12. This incident caused a critical loss of water pressure in the affected area, creating a risk of contamination within the local distribution system.

Mechanism Of Water Contamination Risk

When a municipal water system experiences a sudden drop in pressure or a main is shut down for repairs, external contaminants can potentially enter the pipes. To mitigate this health risk, the City of Ocean Shores instructed all residents in the advisory zone to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. Boiling water for one minute is the standard method to kill bacteria and other harmful pathogens that may have entered the system during the pressure loss event.

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The city emphasized that the water system must be fully repressurized and thoroughly flushed before any water samples can be tested. These tests are necessary to determine whether the water is safe to drink. City officials stated that the damaged main has been repaired by crews and water pressure has been restored, but the advisory remains in place until laboratory results confirm the water quality meets all safety standards.

Stakeholder Positions And Response Logistics

Ripple Fiber was conducting underground boring operations at a depth of about nine feet when the break occurred. The city has explicitly stated that the contractor responsible for damaging the main will be held financially responsible for all eligible costs associated with the incident. The city plans to seek reimbursement from the contractor for expenses including repairs, equipment, labor, and emergency response costs incurred during the crisis.

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The emergency response was complicated by a nationwide Microsoft service outage that interfered with the city's ability to access its primary emergency notification system. To overcome this technological barrier, Ocean Shores coordinated with Grays Harbor Emergency Management, which utilized its RAVE notification system to send calls and text messages to residents in the affected area. This collaborative effort ensured that citizens were informed despite the initial technical disruptions.

Real-World Impact And Timeline For Resolution

Residents in the advisory area are advised to continue boiling water until further notice. City officials expect laboratory results to be available on Saturday afternoon, November 17. If the water samples meet all safety standards, the city will lift the advisory and notify residents immediately. If additional testing or corrective action is needed, the advisory will remain in effect to protect public health.

In the interim, the city is providing essential resources to the community. Bottled water continues to be distributed at the back entrance of the Public Works yard located on Canal Drive. Distribution will remain available until the boil water advisory is officially lifted. Crews worked throughout Thursday to repair the main and flush the affected water system to restore normal operations and ensure the safety of the municipal water supply.