Casey Affleck and Scott Caan confirm they will reprise roles as the Mormon Twins in Ocean's 14. Director David Leitch aims for late 2027 production start at Warner Bros.

Scott Caan has confirmed that he and Casey Affleck are fully committed to returning to the big screen as the Malloy Brothers, also known as the Mormon Twins, in the upcoming film Ocean's 14. The two actors, who first charmed audiences in the 2001 original and its subsequent sequels, stated they are one hundred percent open to reprising their iconic roles if the Warner Bros. project moves forward. Although neither performer has officially signed a contract yet, their enthusiasm for the potential sequel is undeniable and clearly expressed in recent interviews.

Core Details of The Sequel Project

The upcoming film, tentatively titled Ocean's 14, is currently in development at Warner Bros. under the direction of David Leitch, who is known for his work on the John Wick and The Fall Guy franchises. Caan revealed that the studio has already approved the budget for the production, which represents a significant milestone in the film's development process. He noted that the remaining logistical task involves only scheduling, indicating that the project is moving past the initial planning phases into concrete preparation.

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Cast Positions and Script Reviews

Caan shared that he has not yet read the script for the new installment, but he has heard positive reports suggesting the writing is excellent. When asked about his co-star, Caan mentioned speaking with Affleck recently, during which Affleck expressed clear interest in returning to the role of Virgil Malloy. Caan clarified that he can speak for Affleck regarding this enthusiasm, stating that both actors are ready to join the project immediately if the green light is given. This mutual eagerness suggests a strong desire among the original cast members to continue the legacy of the heist series.

Real-World Impact and Filming Timeline

Director David Leitch provided insights into the potential filming timeline during a recent appearance, suggesting that production could begin sometime in late 2027. This timeline aligns with the logistical need to coordinate schedules among the large ensemble cast, which is expected to include George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle. The delay allows sufficient time for script finalization and pre-production activities while maintaining the momentum built by the budget approval.

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Legacy of the Mormon Twins Characters

The Malloy Brothers first appeared in Ocean's Eleven as getaway drivers and mechanics recruited from Utah by George Clooney's Danny Ocean and Brad Pitt's Rusty Ryan. They later reprised their roles in Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007, becoming beloved fan favorites despite their brief screen time. Their character dynamic, defined by bickering yet loyal brotherhood, provided a unique comedic element to the sophisticated heist crew.

Cast Reflections on Previous Collaborations

Reflecting on his early career, Caan described his experience working with the star-studded cast and director Steven Soderbergh as incredibly spoiled. He recalled entering the set expecting difficult personalities but instead finding that the most talented individuals were also the nicest and coolest. This positive environment left a lasting impression, leading Caan to state that he would sign on for more films immediately, even without reading the scripts first, solely based on the quality of his previous colleagues.

Future Steps for Production

With the budget approved and the key cast members expressing interest, the primary focus for Warner Bros. and Leitch is securing start dates for filming. The team must now navigate the complex scheduling requirements of multiple A-list actors to ensure everyone can participate in the late 2027 production window. This final step is critical for transforming the approved budget and enthusiastic cast into a completed film that continues the franchise's successful run.