Scott Caan and Casey Affleck are confirmed to return for Ocean's 14, directed by David Leitch. George Clooney and Grant Heslov are writing the script for the upcoming heist sequel.

Scott Caan has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Ocean's 14 sequel, marking a significant step forward in the revival of the franchise. The actor, who portrayed Turk Malloy in the original Steven Soderbergh-directed films, stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he is completely committed to the project if it moves into production. Caan clarified that while he has not yet read the script, he has heard positive feedback about the material and is ready to return to the screen with his co-stars.

Cast Confirmations and Crew Availability

Caan spoke for his on-screen brother Virgil, played by Casey Affleck, stating that Affleck is also fully on board to return for the sequel. The two actors discussed the potential project recently, with Affleck giving his enthusiastic approval. This double confirmation ensures that the majority of the heist crew from the original trilogy is available to reprise their roles. The inclusion of these two actors helps solidify the core team needed for the complex narrative expected in the new installment.

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Earlier reports have indicated that other key characters are also preparing for their return. Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, Rusty Ryan, played by Brad Pitt, and Linus Caldwell, played by Matt Damon, are among those confirmed or reported to be coming back. The list of returning faces also includes Tess Ocean, portrayed by Julia Roberts, Terry Benedict, played by Andy Garcia, and Basher Tarr, played by Don Cheadle. This extensive group of returning stars suggests a strong emphasis on the ensemble cast that defined the original series.

Script Development and Directorial Vision

The film is being directed by David Leitch, who brings his action expertise to the franchise after helming Bullet Train and How to Rob a Bank. Leitch previously collaborated with Brad Pitt on Bullet Train, establishing a working relationship that likely facilitated his appointment as director. The screenplay is being written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, a partnership known for their sharp dialogue and narrative structure. Pitt expressed confidence in the writing team, noting that Clooney and Heslov have the capability to craft a compelling script for this new era of the story.

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Leitch's involvement marks a shift in tone and style from the original Soderbergh films. His background in high-octane action sequences suggests that Ocean's 14 may feature more intense physical stunts and dynamic set pieces. The director's track record with stylized action films indicates a modern approach to the heist genre, potentially appealing to contemporary audiences while respecting the roots of the franchise.

Story Themes and Aging Protagonists

The narrative of Ocean's 14 will explore the challenges faced by the crew as they age. George Clooney has teased that the story will depict Danny Ocean and his companions struggling with the reality of being too old for the physical demands they once met. With the last theatrical release, Ocean's 13, dating back to 2007, the actors are now approximately two decades older than when they first played their characters. This significant time jump allows the film to address themes of legacy, mortality, and reinvention.

Comparisons have been drawn to the 1979 film Going in Style, which featured three older adults planning a bank robbery. A remake of that film was released in 2017, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin. This parallel suggests that Ocean's 14 will focus on the ingenuity and experience of older protagonists rather than just their physical prowess. The story aims to balance humor with the realistic constraints of aging criminals navigating a changing world.

Production Timeline and Future Releases

Brad Pitt has confirmed that filming for Ocean's 14 is scheduled to take place sometime late next year. This timeline represents a shift from the original plan, which had the production slated to begin in 2026. The accelerated schedule indicates strong momentum behind the project, with the cast and crew moving quickly to finalize preparations. Fans can expect a relatively quick turnaround from script completion to on-screen release.

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While audiences wait for Ocean's 14, a prequel film titled Ocean's Eleven is also in development. This project is set during a 1962 heist in Monte Carlo and features Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper as the parents of Danny and Debbie Ocean. Cooper is serving as the director and writer for this prequel, which has wrapped production. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on June 25, 2027, expanding the universe with new characters and historical context.

The cast of the prequel includes Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, Vicky Krieps, and Omar Sy, adding international star power to the franchise. This dual release strategy allows the studio to maintain interest in the brand while preparing for the main sequel. The prequel offers a fresh perspective on the origins of the Ocean family's criminal dynasty, setting the stage for the events of Ocean's 14.

For Scott Caan and Casey Affleck, returning to the franchise represents a reunion with a beloved group of characters. Caan has appeared in various projects since his last role in the series, including Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: New York. Affleck has won an Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea and reunited with Matt Damon in The Instigators and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Their return to the Ocean's universe will likely bring a fresh energy informed by their recent critical successes and diverse filmographies.

The potential addition of Eddie Jemison and Elliot Gould to the cast would complete the majority of the original crew. Both actors have remained active in the industry, appearing in other projects in recent years. Their inclusion would provide a sense of continuity for long-time fans of the franchise. The absence of Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner, who have passed away, is a poignant reminder of the passage of time since the original films.