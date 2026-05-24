Ocean Fest Deals: Take Advantage of Steam Events for 24 Hours

Steam's current Ocean Fest event is offering a selection of games to PC gamers for just 24 hours, giving them the opportunity to get their hands on the latest titles, well-liked indie games, and even try out a few free games previewing future releases. To participate, players should ensure they are up-to-date with the store and subscribe to the newsletter for curated Steam events, deals, and demos.

If you are a PC gamer, then you should also be a Steam user, as the Valve storefront provides access to some of the biggest releases, a large selection of indie games, and hosts events offering heavy discounts on titles or even complete free downloads.

This month, Steam is hosting its Ocean Fest event, which runs until 25 May, giving you just 24 hours to take advantage of the current deals. The Ocean Fest Steam event offers games like Collector's Cove, Darwin's Paradox, and many more, allowing you to try out a selection of games for free due to their free-to-play demos. Some positively rated games worth mentioning are The Last Caretaker, Spilled! , and UMIGARI.

If you are interested in trying your luck, you have 24 hours to hurry and secure your desired games before the event ends





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Steam Ocean Fest Deals Free Games PC Gaming

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