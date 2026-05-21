Ocean Fest: A Treasure Trove of Free Games, Not Just for Special Events

Steam has an event called Ocean Fest going on, which offers a variety of sea-themed games. A unique aspect is that demos of these games are also made available, allowing viewers to experiment with the games before committing to a purchase. Some highly-recommended games to check out during this event are 'The Last Caretaker,' 'All Will Fall,' and 'Collector's Cove'. Don't miss the opportunity to save money while exploring these games!

Steam is the leading gaming platform on PC, and it has always been successful because thousands of players return each day to discover new games and products available on the platform.

Today, Steam hosts 'Ocean Fest,' an event dedicated to games featuring the ocean, which helps players find new games they've never played before. During the event, a variety of demos are available for free, including survival game 'The Last Caretaker,' base-building game 'All Will Fall,' and cozy game 'Collector's Cove.

' Other games to consider include 'Demon Tides,' 'Darwin's Paradox,' 'Primordialis,' 'Deep Blue: Devour and Evolve,' 'Spilled! ' and 'Task Force Admiral - Vol.1: American Carrier Battles. ' All listed games are available at a reduced price until May 25, and you can sign up for the newsletter for curated coverage on demos, deals, and featured titles





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