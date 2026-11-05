Occupational Therapist Lilia Feddag Suspended Over Park Bench Incident

Lilia Feddag received a 12-month caution after an incident near Arnold View Primary School compromised public trust in her professional conduct.

Lilia Feddag, a registered occupational therapist based in Nottinghamshire, has been issued a formal caution by the Health and Care Professions Council following a criminal incident involving public indecency. The regulatory body determined that her conduct fell significantly below the standards required for her profession after she was arrested for engaging in sexual activity while intoxicated.

The Incident At King George V Recreation Ground

On May 5, 2024, police officers responded to a distressing call in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, regarding inappropriate behavior in a public space. A 12-year-old girl witnessed Ms. Feddag and a man engaging in sexual intercourse on a park bench situated within the King George V Recreation Ground. The location is directly adjacent to the Arnold View Primary School playground, raising serious concerns about child safety and exposure to adult activities.

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The young witness immediately dialed 999 to report the scene. According to tribunal documents, other children were present in the vicinity at the time. Witnesses stated that members of the public had previously challenged the couple, prompting them to move to a different area where they continued their sexual acts before being detained by law enforcement.

Police Response And Initial Investigation

Nottinghamshire Police arrived at the scene to find both Ms. Feddag and the male companion appearing intoxicated. When officers questioned Ms. Feddag about their presence, she provided a candid and incriminating response. She stated to the attending officers, "Because we had sex," thereby admitting to the offense directly during the initial interview.

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Ms. Feddag subsequently accepted a police caution for outraging public decency. The caution explicitly noted the indecent manner of her behavior, which involved engaging in sexual activity with another person in a public place. This legal outcome preceded the professional disciplinary proceedings that have now concluded.

Professional Misconduct Panel Findings

The Health and Care Professions Council tribunal service reviewed the case and issued a separate caution for professional misconduct against Ms. Feddag. The panel heard that she did not attend the hearing in person but submitted written evidence to address the allegations. Her submission acknowledged the severity of her actions and the breach of public trust inherent in her role as a healthcare professional.

Ms. Feddag explained that her excessive drinking on the date of the incident directly compromised her judgment. She expressed deep remorse, particularly regarding the fact that two children were recorded as witnesses to her behavior. She described the event as a one-off lapse that was out of character but accepted that it undermined public confidence in her professional standing.

Sentencing And Future Conduct Guidelines

The misconduct panel determined that a suspension from the profession would be disproportionate in this specific instance. Instead, they imposed a 12-month caution order designed to give Ms. Feddag the opportunity to reflect on her actions. The goal of this order is to ensure that such behavior is not repeated in her future professional and personal life.

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In her written statement, Ms. Feddag declared that she is currently abstinent and has no desire to drink alcohol. She committed to following NHS guidance on alcohol use should she choose to drink in the future. This guidance advises limiting intake to 14 units per week, spread across at least three days, and maintaining several drink-free days each week.

The outcome of this case highlights the strict standards expected of registered professionals under the oversight of the Health and Care Professions Council. While the incident was isolated, the panel emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust. Ms. Feddag's acceptance of the caution signifies her acknowledgment of the distress caused to the community and the specific vulnerability of the child witnesses involved.