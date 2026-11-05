Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake: Kokiri Forest Sword and Shield Guide

Unlock the Kokiri Sword and Shield quickly in the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake. Find free blue rupees and gear up to face the Great Deku Tree dungeon efficiently.

The release of the Ocarina of Time remake for the Switch 2 offers a fresh perspective on the classic adventure. Long-time fans of the Nintendo franchise are navigating significant changes from the original and 3DS versions. The initial hurdle remains obtaining essential gear in Kokiri Forest before leaving for the broader world.

How to Obtain the Kokiri Sword

Link must acquire the Kokiri Sword and a shield to proceed. An NPC in the forest halts progress until both items are secured. The sword is completely free to obtain and represents the quickest path to readiness. The process takes approximately ten minutes from start to finish.

Also read Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake Scores 96 on Metacritic

Walk up the staircase near Link's house to find the training NPC. This character teaches combat mechanics like side-stepping and backflips. He directs Link to a hidden sword behind the training arena. Crouch to enter a small alcove and wait for a boulder to roll through.

Dash through the gap using the A button to maintain momentum. Climb the ladder on the right and jump onto a platform. Open the chest on the platform to receive the Kokiri Sword . Players can also find scattered blue Rupees in this area for immediate cash.

Advertisement

Acquiring the Kokiri Shield

The shield requires a small financial investment at the Kokiri Forest general store. Collect 40 Rupees to purchase this essential defensive item. Players should secure the sword first to gather the necessary currency. This strategy minimizes downtime and saves time overall.

Defeating rocks and slicing bushes with the new sword yields additional Rupees. Gathering eight Blue Rupees is a critical milestone for early progress. This amount allows Link to purchase the shield without excessive grinding. Efficient collection ensures a smooth transition to the next quest.

Preparing for the Great Deku Tree

Equipping the Kokiri Sword and shield prepares Link for the first major challenge. The Great Deku Tree awaits as the first dungeon boss. Difficulty increases significantly after leaving Kokiri Forest . Proper gear ensures Link survives the initial encounters.

The remake includes updates that may feel different from previous iterations. Screen Rant provides guidance for these changes. The adventure spans multiple timelines in the broader narrative. Initial steps in Kokiri Forest lay the groundwork for future success. Players should take advantage of the free currency scattered around the area.

Advertisement

Remake Release and Critical Reception

The Nintendo remake is scheduled for release on November 5, 2026. It retains the action-adventure and RPG genres that defined the original. The ESRB rating remains Everyone 10+ for fantasy violence. Critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive across review aggregators.

OpenCritic reports an average critic score of 96 out of 100. One hundred percent of critics recommend the title. This high score reflects the enduring quality of the Zelda franchise. The Switch 2 version brings technical enhancements to a beloved classic. Fans can expect a polished experience that respects the source material.